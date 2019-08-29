A
Why startups like Swiggy and Dunzo will go the Gojek way (and other top stories of the day)

Does it make sense for Indian hyperlocal delivery startups like Dunzo, Swiggy, to go down the same route?

Team YS
29th Aug 2019
Earlier this month, Hyderabad’s resident Obesh decided to order food on Zomato. But then, something else happened. In the ultimate jugaad, he managed to hitch a ride home with the delivery executive.


And guess what? This multi-purpose use of a service isn’t a new phenomenon. Indonesian unicorn Gojek is famously known for delivering ‘everything’. In fact, it also provides digital payments services on its platform.


Closer home, Google-backed Dunzo has been working on a similar model since 2015. While the super app model may be popular with China’s WeChat and Indonesia’s Gojek, does it make sense for Indian hyperlocal delivery startups to go down the same route?


hyperlocal_capsule


Sukhbir Singh on why startups struck a chord with him


Whether it’s a song or a startup, Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh believes both need equal love and admiration of the people to see success. And just like how a startup develops an idea into a reality, Sukhbir says he finds a striking similarity in the process of developing an idea into a song. 


Sukhbir Singh

Sukhbir Singh


How these sports personalities are giving back to society


Several celebrated sportsmen and sportswomen of our country are on a mission to drive change through their social initiatives. Sports personalities from Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, and more show that if you set your mind on giving back to society, you’re bound to drive change in the right direction. 


Virat Kohli

Source: MyNation.com


Shaliza Dhami becomes India's first woman Flight Commander


On August 27, Shaliza Dhami who served as a Wing Commander in the IAF, became India's first-ever women Flight Commander. She has been serving in the IAF for the past 15 years.


Shaliza Dhami

Flight Commander Shaliza Dhami


These robot waiters are giving a futuristic spin to dining


Do you want to wine and dine and witness the unpacking of sci-fi elements before your very eyes? Head to these restaurants in India where robots wait on tables, giving a futuristic spin to the whole dining out experience.


Robot Restaurant

The Queen Robot which will function as a receptionist


This social enterprise is helping India nail Swachh Bharat Mission


Caya has been one of the largest contributors to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, impacting a million people across 200 rural areas. The organisation designs, produces and installs prefabricated toilet blocks in rural communities, and has helped bring down the turnaround time of building and delivering a toilet from three weeks to two days. 


Caya Team

The core team of Caya.


How this single mum grew her organic beauty startup


Woman entrepreneur Upma Kapoor lost her parents young and is a single parent. In 2017, she launched Teal & Terra, an organic beauty brand based in Delhi and Gurugram. Today, the startup is worth Rs 2.4 crore.


Upma Kapoor

Upma Kapoor, Founder, Teal & Terra


Mastercard, RBL Bank, Samsung India to offer contactless payments


Global card processing behemoth Mastercard, RBL Bank, and Samsung India on Wednesday announced the launch of Samsung Pay for RBL Bank’s credit cardholders. The partnership will allow RBL Bank Mastercard credit cardholders to make contactless mobile payments using their Samsung Pay-enabled phones.


Mastercard

