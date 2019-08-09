A
Daily Capsule

Journey of India's fastest growing unicorn; Micromax's Rahul Sharma transition from mobile to mobility

Team YS
9th Aug 2019
As Reliance Jio makes going online cheaper and easier, an additional 320 million Indian users are likely to take to the internet by 2023. And these users will come from Bharat - Tier-II and III India. Needless to say, they will prefer consuming content in the language they are comfortable with. But creating content for regional markets comes with its own set of challenges. Read more to find out.


Vernacular language


Micromax's Rahul Sharma wants to win the EV race 


Rahul Sharma is transitioning from mobiles to mobility. In an exclusive interview with YourStory, the Co-founder of Micromax, reveals how his new venture, Revolt Intellicorp, aims to put the switch to EVs into top gear with the RV400.


rahul sharma

Rahul Sharma


MPOWER Financing helps students get loans based on career goals


Founded by Manu Smadja and Michael Davies in 2014, MPOWER Financing's algorithm matches the potential of an individual with that of their career, and ensures that at least 50 percent of the course fee is financed. It has had a total of up to $1 billion loan requests till now.


Mpower Financing

Manu Smadja, the Cofounder of Mpower.


India's fastest growing unicorn: five-year journey of Swiggy


Started in August 2014 with six delivery partners and 20 restaurants, in five years, Swiggy has 2.5 lakh delivery partners and 1.2 lakh restaurant partners across 290 cities. It has more than 50,00,000 mobile application installations. Its technology platform processes over 40 billion messages every day. 


Swiggy

Swiggy Delivery Boys


PV Sindhu only Indian on Forbes list of world’s highest-paid female athletes


On August 6, Forbes Magazine released a list of the fifteen highest-paid female athletes across the globe, representing 11 countries including the US, India, Spain, Ukraine and Thailand. Indian badminton pro PV Sindhu took the 13th spot with her total earnings amounting to $5.5 million, in a tie with US tennis player Madison Keys. US tennis superstar Serena Williams took the lead with her total earnings at a whopping $29.8 million.


PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is the only Indian on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid female athletes


Google rolls out Question Hub in case it cannot answer your question


Google has become so synonymous with having every answer one might need that the name of the company has become a verb in itself: need a pasta recipe? 'Google' it. But what if the popular search engine cannot generate the answers you are looking for? The answer to that is Question Hub. 


Google

(Source: Shutterstock)


Suruchi Parakh built a Rs 2.5 Cr fashion house from a garage brand


Founded in 2015, Suruchi Parakh Couture makes Indo-Western bridal wear and outfits for special occasions. Based in Surat, it caters to both customised orders and provides ready-to-wear sets from its lookbooks. The design house employs 80 craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and West Bengal, who create the garments and embroidery from scratch.


Suruchi Parakh

Suruchi Parakh, Founder, Suruchi Parakh Couture


Facebook-owned WhatsApp could soon have the loop video feature


Long before Instagram made it popular, the brief, looping, Boomerang video feature was already a wild trend among social media users. Now, WhatsApp might also be introducing a similar option on its platform. The Facebook-owned messaging app is said to be developing its very own Boomerang functionality that would allow users to loop a video.


WhatsApp

Authors
Team YS

