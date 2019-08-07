What does Mayank Khanduja of SAIF Partners look for in a startup; Jeff Bezos to offload shares worth $2.8 billion

In 2011, Mayank Khanduja, a young engineer working with a leading global consultancy company, decided to plunge into venture capitalist. After eight years in the investment industry, Mayank likes to get in early with the startups, and strategically help them grow. Read more to find out Mayank Khanduja's journey as an investor at SAIF Partners India, and what he believes is the best path for investors.





Mayank Khanduja, Principal, SAIF Partners India









Gurugram-based merchant fintech startup Pine Labs is now enabling Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) offering via credit and debit cards for 85,000 merchants across 120,000 stores in India. Currently, it has over 1,00,000 merchant clients in 3,700 cities and towns across India and Malaysia.





Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs









Jeff Bezos is on a stock-selling spree. In a week, the Amazon Founder-CEO has offloaded shares worth $2.8 billion from his retail empire. All that goes into Blue Origin, his space exploration company and most ambitious venture to date.





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos









Bengaluru-based edtech startup Modo Edulabs was started by Amalore Jude and his wife Susan Jude to teach school children all about robotics and coding. The online platform offers a five-level course for children older than eight years.













Bhubaneswar-based biotech startup Prantae Solutions develops diagnostic solutions and devices with a primary focus on pregnancy healthcare and other related disorders. For its work, Prantae has been recognised with awards like the TiE- BIRAC WinER 2019, Pride of Odisha 2018, and Edex 40 under 40 by TNIE in 2018.





Sumona Karjee Mishra with her daughter, Shravya, who inspired her to start Prantae Solutions.









Founded in 2016, San Jose and Mumbai-based Z Nation Lab provides tech entrepreneurs and startups an ecosystem that can help accelerate their growth. The early-stage accelerator brings together capital, technical expertise, networking, and investors together to create an environment where innovation can thrive.





(from left) Amit Jain, founder of ZNation Lab, along with colleagues and Venture Partner Sunil Ranka (extreme right)









As the Site Lead and Head of Engineering at Atlassian, India, Dinesh Ajmera believes that if one has strong fundamentals and curiosity, they can learn anything. Coming from a middle-class family in Jaipur, climbing the ladder of success was not an easy one for Dinesh.





Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Atlassian









Mental health is often brushed under the carpet and considered shameful to be discussed openly. These five women entrepreneurs are helping people tackle the issue by providing easy access to professional help.





Shipra Dawar, Jo Aggarwal, Anureet and Arushi Sethi, and Richa Singh

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



