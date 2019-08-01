OYO Hotels and Homes launches 'Partner Privilege Program' for its hotel partners

OYO Hotels and Homes announced the launch of its Partner Privilege Program on Thursday. It is the third major initiative under the OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) that was launched earlier in April, this year.





Image: Shutterstock





Aditya Ghosh, CEO - India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a release:





"Under the aegis of OPEN, we are excited to take our relationship with out asset owner community to the next level, with the launch of the Partner Privilege Program for our top performers. With this programme, we aim to accelerate business growth and create a mechanism for continual engagement and recognition. Top-performing OYO asset owners across the country stand to benefit from a suite of products and services and as we go along, we hope to strengthen the rand of the Partner Privilege Program beneficiaries."





An industry-first initiative, this programme will provide exclusive benefits and opportunities to the top performing hotel owners, for both their personal and professional advancement.





Hotel partners will be receiving benefits in terms of growth - like easy and expedited availability of 'Cash-in-Bank' business advance; partnership - customised offers by car majors like Volkswagen, BMW and retail vouchers of various brands; and OYO network benefits - like flat discounts on stay at OYO Hotels worldwide. This programme further introduces partnership benefits through tie-ups with Paytm and Acko.





Hotel partners will be able to avail Paytm powered zero charges current account for the hotel owner and zero charges salaried account for its staff, the statement said.





The Gurugram-based unicorn launched its OPEN programme in April to ensure strong interaction and engagement among its asset owner community.





OYO has an annual retention of upto 99.5 percent across its chain in India and South Asia. The company claims that hotel partners have increased their occupancy by more than 3x since their partnership.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







