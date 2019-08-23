A
Transportation

Rivigo launches driver relay model as 'RaaS' for fleet owners, truck pilots

Relay Trucking is an operating model where drivers change over after every few hundred kilometres of driving through a network of relay pit-stops and then get rostered back to their home base.

Rashi Varshney
23rd Aug 2019
Share on

After getting patent rights from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last month for its driver relay model, Gurugram-based logistics startup Rivigo has launched a Relay-as-a-Service (RaaS) to offer it relay trucking model to fleet owners and truck pilots in India.


Relay trucking is an operating model where drivers change over after every few hundred kilometres of driving through a network of relay pit-stops and then get rostered back to their home base.


The technology ensures that the drivers are behind the wheel for only a maximum of four to five hours at a stretch and reach home the same day. According to the company, the model uses algorithms to develop intelligent driver allocation system that picks the driver for duty and allows equal driving hours, rest hours, and transit hours for drivers. Rivigo's system also records driving behaviour of the drivers.


Rivigo

Team Rivigo

RaaS will be offered to fleet owners using its technology, pilots and countrywide network of relay pit-stops, company said in a statement. The company dubs the new service as "first-of-its-kind" as it is based on Rivigo’s patented technological capability through which it has been operating relay for the past five years.


Commenting on the launch Gazal Kalra, Co-founderRivigo, said,

“With RaaS, we aim to offer the benefits of relay trucking to millions of fleet owners in India and bring in efficiencies in the logistics industry while directly addressing one the biggest challenges of chronic truck driver shortage. In addition to the relay network, technology, and pilots, we will be making our fuel, maintenance, cashless payment solutions also available to fleet owners in the country through RaaS."

 

Founded in 2014 by Deepak Garg and Gazal Kalra, the tech-enabled logistics company currently owns a fleet of over 3,000 trucks. Last month, Rivigo received $65 million as part of its Series E round from existing investors SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus. At the time, the logistics startup said it will strengthen its technology and network coverage further.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

