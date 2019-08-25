Safety on dating apps; Chandigarh's first microbrewery - your weekend fix

Dating today is a data-heavy affair. In other words, it’s all about answering a multitude of questions and feeding the algorithms with sufficient personal information to help the AI find you the right match online.





But what happens, when this search for “the one” leads you to some uncharted territories? If reports are to be believed, most women who use online dating apps are apprehensive of sharing their personal information on the internet due to the fear of harassment.





From Bumble to OkCupid and the host of other dating apps, here’s how these online platforms are putting safety first in the search for love.





Re-emerging tech tools are putting checks in place in the online dating world









The Brew Estate is a microbrewery, known for its fresh brew that is locally-made and infused with a hint of regional flavours. YS Weekender caught up with Arundeep Singla, Founder of The Brew Estate to find out about his entrepreneurial journey.





Aundeep Singla, Founder, The Brew Estate









There's no better feeling than enjoying a Zen ambience at work and coming home to sink into the lap of luxury. Olives Cre by Anuradha Aggarwal crafts just the right kinds of lavish workspaces and homes, where each space feels uniquely yours.













Have you been planning to get into the wedding business? Not sure how to get started? Here’s a checklist of the different kinds of weddings that are popular now, according to our writer who heads Dome Occasions, a wedding enterprise, which is a one-stop solution for all wedding planning requirements.













There's a lot more to San Francisco than its thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Located at the tip of a peninsula between the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific coast, this compact city is a traveller’s delight. These multicultural neighbourhoods are just waiting to be discovered.













For Abhigna Kedia, the concept of perfection and happiness are not mutually exclusive or inclusive. Happiness, she says, is a choice while the same cannot be said of perfection. Get to know her better, as she answers our Proust Questionnaire – a questionnaire about one’s personality.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



