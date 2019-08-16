A
Mergers and Acquisitions

[Startup Bharat] Ability Games acquires Ahmedabad-based Yudiz Solutions

The acquisition will provide Ability Games the scope for improving existing products as well as bring innovative gaming products to the audience.

Debolina Biswas
16th Aug 2019
Kolkata-based Ability Games has acquired an undisclosed stake in Ahmedabad-based IT development company, Yudiz Solutions. The acquisition will enable Ability Games to expand its growth and develop in-house games.


acquisition
Founded in 2017, Ability Games is the owner of popular gaming sites including 11wickets.com, Pokerlion.com, and sports portal Sports.info. It is on a mission to revolutionalise the online gaming industry with online real money and play money gaming products. It is also planning to offer sports news, provide an information portal, and also offer fantasy sports and poker genre.


Navneet Makharia, Director of Ability Games, said in a press release:


“This is a strategic acquisition on part of Ability Games, keeping in view the future growth prospect of the company. We will now be covering various line of products in real money gaming, play money gaming, and various sports information. Now all our products will be developed in-house and we will work on 100 percent proprietary softwares.”


Based out of Gujarat, Yudiz Solutions, with its team of 220 people, is working on various websites, game development, and mobile application development in the Virtual Reality (VR) space and wearables. They have created niche products in areas such as custom apps, business app, web apps, and game apps, among others. Yudiz Solutions’ client list include GroupOn, Nestle, TV18, Money Control, and mobext.


With three of its products already available in the market and many others in the pipeline, Ability Games claims to be the second largest fantasy platform in the Indian market.


The recent acquisition will provide the company the scope for improving the existing products as well as bring innovative gaming products for the gaming audience.


The Indian gaming industry is thriving and the increase in the use of smartphones and digital payment gateway infrastructure has led to the expansion of the gaming industry in India. Recently, fantasy cricket startup BalleBaazi raised $4 million in Series A round from PE funds.


Also, live sports engagement startup Rooter raised Rs 3.5 crore from leAD Sports Accelerator Programme.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Debolina Biswas

