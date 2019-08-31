These 6 new-age startups from Delhi-NCR are giving a boost to the ecosystem

Delhi, which is a hub for many startups and MNCs, is also considered as the modern capital of India. It is one of the top startup ecosystems in the country. Home to 13 unicorns, Delhi-NCR hosts over 8,500 startups, including big players such as Paytm, Zomato, and OYO.





Last year, Delhi-NCR topped YourStory’s funding report by raising a total of $3.73 billion. Some of the major deals last year include Zomato’s $200 million, PolicyBazaar’s $238 million, Paytm’s $300 million funding round, Paytm Mall’s $450 million, and OYO’s $1 billion fund raise.





Now a bunch of startups are looking at new categories. From helping authors promote their writing to providing healthy snacking and offering co-living spaces for college students, these startups are venturing into unique spaces to tap customers.





YourStory takes a look at some new-age startups across sectors that are from Delhi-NCR:





Navia Life Care





Founded by ISB graduate Gaurav Gupta and his friends Kunal Kishore Dhawan and Shourjo Banerjee in 2016, Navia Life Care is a B2B SaaS-based healthtech startup.





Gaurav Gupta and Kunal Kishore Dhawan, Founders of Navia Life Care

The Delhi startup aims to empower medical service providers and make hospital visits more efficient with its voice-powered digital assistant for doctors and queue management system for clinics and hospitals.





Navia at present works with about 75 hospitals and clinics, and is being used by over 300 doctors and about one lakh patients.









CabBazar





Gurugram-based CabBazar is an online cab aggregator for outstation travel that offers better connectivity to Tier II and Tier III cities.





The CabBazar team

Started by Deepanshu Rustagi, Amit Dhall, Rishabh Gupta, and Dinesh Sharma in 2017 CabBazar aims to provide comfort, ease of booking, and a hassle-free enjoyable journey at a competitive price through a fully-automated system, personalised feedback, partner (taxi provider) follow-up and control, and zero payment hold for partners.





The team claims a month-on-month growth of 30 percent, and has partnered with over 600 taxi providers in Gurugram.





AllAuthor





Brothers Naveen Joshi and Madhuker Joshi started AllAuthor in 2016 with an aim to simplify authors’ lives. Based in Noida, it is an online platform which provides services for book promotion including personal branding, creation of engaging content, and automation of social media promotion.





The team at AllAuthor

For this, it creates and provides marketing tools such as graphics, banners, and videos that authors can share on their social media accounts to connect with readers.





The startup has a total of 5,000 authors and around 60,000 readers on its platform as of now, with maximum authors from the US (78 percent), followed by the UK, Canada, Australia, and India.









ixamBee





Chandraprakash Joshi started ixamBee after realising that while career guidance and access to quality education material for competitive exams is adequately available in big towns, students in smaller towns and villages find it difficult to access such coaching centres.





ixamBee's team

ixamBee is an edtech platform that creates learning material especially designed for students living in rural and semi-urban areas of the country. It uses text, audio, and video formats to create unlimited and free mock tests for about 55 competitive exams.





Founded in April 2017, Chandraprakash was later joined by Arunima Sinha and Sandeep Singh.





At present, ixamBee has learning courses for more than 10 exams, and conducts mock tests for more than 50 exams. The team claims that the site has about 1,500 paid users, a number that is increasing every month.





Stanza Living





Started by Anindya Dutta and Sandeep Dalmia in 2017, Stanza Living provides co-living space for students aimed at enabling a close-knit community for students, along with high-quality product and service offering.





Founders Anindya Dutta and Sandeep Dalmia

A Stanza Living residence has a capacity to accommodate 40-500 people in it. Based in Delhi, the startup remodels and redesigns the properties according to students’ needs, along with services like food, WiFi, laundry, security, etc., on a single tech-enabled platform.

It partners with property owners and developers for fixed lease, revenue-sharing, and management contracts for a time period between five and 12 years.





Poshtick





Aimed at millennials and young professionals, online platform Poshtick offers healthy snacks and drinks with its calorie count and portion stated along with the item.





Poshtick founders Kritik and Pranav Sharma

These boxes are available on a weekly and monthly subscription, and all five boxes (only for weekdays) are delivered at the doorstep. The average order size is Rs 450-500. Trial boxes contain five healthy snacks and a beverage.





Founded by Pranav Sharma and Kritik Thakur, the Delhi-based startup is now focusing on building retail presence in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Guwahati.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







