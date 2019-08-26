A
Funding

[Funding alert] Local discovery platform LBB raises Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

In April 2019, LBB received $5 million in Series A round led by Inventus India and IAN Fund, with participation from Japanese investors Dream Incubator, and Akatsuki Entertainment Technology (AET) Fund, and existing investors Blume Ventures, and Chiratae Ventures.

Sujata Sangwan
26th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Delhi-based Little Black Book (LBB), a platform to find and shop from local brands and businesses, has raised Rs 7 crore in debt funding by allocating 700 Series A debentures for Rs 1,00,000 per share to Alteria Capital India Fund-I, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


In April 2019, LBB received $5 million in Series A funding led by Inventus India and IAN Fund with participation from Japanese investors Dream Incubator and Akatsuki Entertainment Technology (AET) Fund, and existing investors Blume Ventures and Chiratae Ventures. At that time, the startup said it would use the capital to expand its technology and product team with a focus on machine learning for discovery, and integration of content with commerce.


A web and app-based platform, LBB claims to have over three million users every month, connecting them to over 60,000 local brands and businesses across eight markets in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai


Dhruv Mathur- Co-founder of LBB

Dhruv Mathur- Co-founder of LBB

Also Read

What’s new in your city? Little Black Book has the answer


Co-founded by Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur in 2013, LBB has raised a total of $7.5 million till date.


Over the past year, LBB claims to have doubled its audience, grown its customer retention, and registered a growth of over 75 percent in revenue. Its newly-launched content to commerce on the platform is seeing a 30 percent month-on-month growth, with over 500+ brands and 15,000+ products selling through LBB, it said.


By the end of 2019, the company is looking to achieve around 120 people from the current team strength of 85 people.


Last month, Mumbai-based Alteria Capital also announced the final close of its maiden venture debt fund at Rs 960 crore ($140M). The venture debt firm said it would use the capital to target startups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes ranging up to Rs 100 crore.


In June 2019, the fund infused Rs 80 crore debt capital in digital lender Lendingkart, which has been described as the single largest investment by the firm.


With a team of 11 members, Alteria Capital had also backed some of India’s most exciting and innovative emerging companies previously including Byju’s, Swiggy, OYO Rooms, Myntra, and Firstcry among others.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Student accommodation provider Stanza Living raises $4.4M in debt from Alteria ...

Also Read

These 5 startups will help make your weekends hip and happening


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Elon Musk – mad genius or gone too far? 9 times Tesla's CEO stunned us

Sutrishna Ghosh

Yulu in Delhi? Electric bike startup begins pilot operations in the city to test market feasibility

Sutrishna Ghosh

YourStory acquires content-community startup Pixtory

Team YS

Food feud: NRAI slams Zomato for logging out of talks

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Nearly a month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Merchant-focussed fintech startup BharatPe raises $50M in Series B funding

Tarush Bhalla

Announcing TechSparks 2019 – the tenth edition of India’s largest and most prolific startup conference

Team YS

Yulu in Delhi? Electric bike startup begins pilot operations in the city to test market feasibility

Sutrishna Ghosh

How upskilling in Data Science can help fresh college grads land lucrative jobs in Uber, Mercedes Benz and other top companies

Jerlin Justus

Startup founders, sports veterans take to Twitter to mourn Arun Jaitley

Athira Nair

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai