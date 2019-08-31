[Jobs roundup] Do you want to design games? These job openings might be for you

Gaming is no longer a child's play. It has become a fad among the millennials. Games now have a massive audience than before, thanks to the rise of internet penetration, combined with dirt cheap mobile data prices in India.





According to a report by industry body Nasscom, India's mobile games market is expected to reach 628 million users, and will be worth $1.1 billion by 2020.





With many emerging startups focusing on gaming, the industry has a number of jobs to offer such as animator, creative director, game artist, game designer, etc.





However, the job that is much in demand in the ecosystem at present is that of a game designer. A game designer creates a virtual world along with the setting, story flow, characters, game levels, and rules. They conceive original ideas and build prototypes that can be used in a range of devices and platforms. They enhance the user experience design and work on the minute details of the game. These are the people who ensure the games we play are engaging and interactive.





If you are a pro at programming skills and are creative, then a career in gaming might be the right choice to make.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings for a game designer:





Zynga

Game Designer

Experience needed: 4+ years





Zynga is on the lookout for an enthusiastic game designer who can work with UX, engineering, and product management for adding new game features. The candidate should focus on incorporating fun elements in the game to make it more engaging. They should be able to build in-game content with clarity. Good communication skills and critical thinking ability is a must.





For more information, click here.





Goalreify

Game Designer

Experience needed: 4+ years





Aesthetics, design, colour, and an eye for composition are the skills Goalreify is looking for in a candidate. As a game developer, the candidate has to create, document, and design gameplay elements. They have to work with testers, artists, and gameplay programmers to review and validate the game environment. Identification and resolution of defects are part and parcel of their responsibilities.





For more information, click here.





Juego Studio Private Limited

Game Designer

Experience needed: 0-2 years





The company is searching for a passionate game designer who will efficiently create and design documentation on projects. The candidate should have profound Console and PC gaming experience to adapt a game for console version. They should be able to provide UI/UX solutions too. Knowledge of game mechanics, accessibility and UI effectiveness is essential.





For more information, click here.





Learning Yogi

Senior Game Designer

Experience needed: 2+ years





Learning Yogi is on the lookout for a proficient game designer with a passion for working for a social cause. The candidate has to design the game mechanics and user interface of the games, and will have to design the game levels. Optimising the impact of game rewards to motivate player motivation should be on their checklist.





For more information, click here.





Zyoin Web Pvt. Ltd.

Game Designer

Experience needed: 4+ years





A game designer with positivity and proactiveness is their ideal candidate. They should generate innovative game features and enhance existing features. Creating user experience design would be their responsibility. Functional and UI specifications/design documents are to be designed by the candidate.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







