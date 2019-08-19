Pay attention to what people need - your startup fix for the week

"You just have to pay attention to what people need and what has not been done," said Russell Simmons, Founder of Def Jam.





And that's what 23-year-old Lyric Jain did. Having witnessed the effect of fake news during the Brexit campaign in London and the Presidential Elections in the US, Lyric began to wonder if technology could help.





Then, in 2017, he founded Logically, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that detects local fallacy, inaccuracies, and bias using machine learning (ML). The founder claims Logically has analysed more than 10 million English-language news articles and completed 3,000 fact-checks to date.





Lyric Jain





A month ago, Jaipur-based MyTeam11 had been roped in by Cricket West Indies as title sponsors of the series. The startup went on to replace long standing bilateral tournament sponsor Paytm on hoardings, boundary boards, winner trophies, plaques, and more.





Sanjit Sihag (left) and Vinit Godara, Co-founders of MyTeam11, with Team India captain Virat Kohli









Meet Openapp, which was launched in 2015 by Gotama Gowda, Rajshekar Jenne, and Siddhesh Keluskar. Openapp builds customised smart locks under three categories - fingerprint-enabled, locks with built-in Bluetooth, and GSM-enabled locks.





Openapp founders Gotama Gowda, Siddhesh Keluskar, and Rajshekar Jenne come from different backgrounds but were keen on starting up in the IOT space.









Mumbai-based Portflip is a bootstrapped intracity logistics aggregation startup that facilitates truck-booking services. Currently completing 350 orders every month, it is now looking to expand into different cities and seeking dynamic business partners.





The driven Portflip team is keen to take on the competition.









Degreed has raised close to $140 million and works with over 250 companies. In this video story, product marketing head Todd Tauber talks about how the US-based skill learning company is helping corporations shed their top-down approach to make their workforce more relevant.





Todd Tauber









Bengaluru based startup Grasp Bionics, housed at IISc, has developed a “Made in India” artificial limb Purak for people with disability. The firm claims to manufacture prosthetic hands that use myo-mechanical based sensing, a global first.





Co-founders of Grasp Bionics, Vinay V and Nilesh Walke









Shalini Prakash, Amit Chawla and Ralph Browning want loyalty programmes to go across brands and not just function in silos with their startup Epic.One. Epic’s business model will be based on a SaaS model as they will be managing the loyalty and rewards programmes of several businesses.





Co-founder of Epic.One Shalini Prakash









Mumbai-based iSchoolConnect, founded in 2017, helps students apply to their preferred universities. The startup streamlines the college search and application process for students across the world using predictive modelling.





The team at iSchoolConnect

