YourStory acquires content-community startup Pixtory

YourStory Media, India’s leading digital media platform for entrepreneurs and changemakers, today announced that it has acquired Bengaluru-based content-community startup Pixtory in a cash and stock transaction.





YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma with the Pixtory team.

Established in 2016, Pixtory is a community-based platform for visual artists in India to create and curate content. The company boasts of a community of 10,000+ photographers and has a repository of more than 200,000 photographs.





Pixtory uses its content for different business applications, including branded content, lock screen content, etc. The company is backed by US-based institutional investor SOSV and a slew of angel investors.





“I’m very pleased to welcome the Pixtory team to YourStory as we continue on our mission to combine storytelling with tech to serve our ever-expanding community," YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma said.





Pixtory’s senior leadership has assumed strategic roles within YourStory. Pixtory Founder and CEO Karumbaiah BK has taken on the role of Chief Product Officer and will be heading product, tech, growth, and strategic initiatives at YourStory. Pixtory CTO Ajitesh Shukla will be Head of Engineering. Pixtory Growth Head Krubakar M has assumed the role of Head of Analytics. Pixtory will integrate its product with YourStory's platform.





“It's a privilege to be associated with a company like YourStory, and we're very excited about what lies ahead,” Karumbaiah said.





William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director of MOX, said, "We're excited to see Pixtory partner with YourStory. Pixtory has a great team and has built a robust community-driven product.”



