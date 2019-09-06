A
Funding

Accion Venture Lab launches $23M inclusive fintech startup fund

The new fund comes from a group of third-party impact and commercial investors, bringing Venture Lab's total capital under management to $43 million, more than four times the initial amount.

By Sujata Sangwan
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Accion, a non profit that supports microfinance institutions globally, has announced that its seed-stage investment initiative Accion Venture Lab is adding $33 million to its initial capital pool, with the launch of a new $23 million fund, and an additional, separate $10 million investment from Accion. 


The new fund comes from a group of third-party impact and commercial investors, bringing Venture Lab's total capital under management to $43 million, more than four times the initial amount. 


Launched in 2012 with $10 million in capital, Accion Venture Lab invests in fintech startups at the seed stage.


Venture Lab Managing Director Vikas Raj said,


"There is strong potential for inclusive fintech startups to reach historically underserved communities while generating returns, and the oversubscription of the Accion Venture Lab fund is great validation of our early work investing in more than 40 innovative businesses operating in 30 markets. This new pool of capital enables us to scale our efforts and remain at the forefront of seed stage investing in inclusive fintech." 


Fintech
Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zeta raises Series C investment from Sodexo at $300M valuation


Investors in Accion Venture Lab now include FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank; the Ford Foundation; the ImpactAssets Giving Fund of Blue Haven Initiative; Heifer Foundation; MetLife Foundation; Open Society Foundations; Pace Able Foundation; Proparco, the French Development Agency (AFD)'s private sector financing arm; Prudential Financial; Stichting Hivos-Triodos Fund, managed by Triodos Investment Management; and Visa Inc. 


"Despite progress, three billion people still have no safe or simple way to save money, get a loan to build a business, pay a bill, or protect their health and property with insurance," said Michael Schlein, President and CEO of Accion


"Fintech startups are finding new ways to provide products and services that help these underserved people. Yet, startups lack the capital and strategic support they need to grow and scale their impact. Accion Venture Lab addresses this need," he added.


The Venture Lab portfolio focuses on the fintech space that offers the potential to reach underserved communities. Today, those include insurtech, agricultural finance, digital lending, holistic MSME finance solutions, and personal financial management.  

“Ultimately, these companies support entrepreneurship, resilience in farming, gig economy and migrant workers, healthcare, transportation, and education,” the firm said in a statement.


In India, it has invested in eight startups including CreditMantri, Aye Finance, Artoo, CredRight, Varthana, Toffee, SMEcorner, and SmartCoin among others. Out of these, Accion has already made a successful exit from Aye Finance in December last year.


Venture Lab also partners with philanthropic organisations whose support enables it to provide specialised and extensive strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies and to invest at the higher-risk pre-seed stage in pursuit of its mission to reach the underserved.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding alert] YeLo raises seed round, will launch financial services for India's 'Next Half B...


5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Men’s innerwear brand XYXX Apparels raises Rs 6 Cr in pre-series A from Sauce.vc

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Podcast] Deep Kalra on building India’s first consumer internet success - MakeMyTrip

    Anand Daniel

    1.1 million families impacted as Zomato delivery partners cross Rs 200 Cr in monthly income

    Vishal Krishna

    How technology and changing user behaviour will shape the future of social products

    Kavin Bharti Mittal

    Earn cash, gift cards, and more using these 6 apps

    Sohini Mitter

    Democratic design makes Indian products simple, easy to use, and scalable, says Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham

    Vishal Krishna

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai