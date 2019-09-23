A

One year of Ayushman Bharat - your startup fix for the week

On September 23, 2018, Ayushman Bharat Programme was officially launched in the country. Today, about 45 lakh patients have got free treatment worth Rs 7,500 crore.

By Team YS
23rd Sep 2019
On Independence Day 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, announced free healthcare for all Indians. And then, on September 23, 2018, Ayushman Bharat Programme was officially launched in the country to achieve this dream. 


The scheme provides a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care for serious and catastrophic illnesses and covers 50 crore poor and vulnerable people. 


Today, about 45 lakh patients have got free treatment worth Rs 7,500 crore under Ayushman Bharat scheme. 


Modi, Ayushman Bharat

We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday

How Austin startup Data.World helps enterprises create a data-driven culture

Data.World

Data.World

Austin-based Data.World makes data and analysis more discoverable, trustworthy, and actionable for companies. Breaking silos, the startup brings together employees of all roles, backgrounds, and skills, and allows them to collaborate.

How edtech startup Great Learning raised Rs 150 Cr in revenue

Great Learning

Gurugram-based Great Learning aims to deliver high-quality learning outcomes to professionals and ready them for a data-driven future. Founded in 2013, the hybrid edtech company generated around Rs 150 crore in revenue in FY19, and is aiming for Rs 400 crore this fiscal.

MilkyMorning believes evening slots can be a game-changer in micro-delivery

MilkyMorning

The MilkyMorning Team

Delhi-NCR bootstrapped startup MilkyMorning, launched in February 2019, offers delivery every morning and evening. It is targeting 5,000 orders per day and also wants to launch a B2B service.

IndiaTech paves way for Indian startups registered abroad to come home

indiatech

IndiaTech is a non-profit working with the government to make it easier to list companies in India, get differential voting rights for founders, and enable startups to access Government e-Marketplace.

Here’s how Vaibhav Tidke prevents food wastage using a sun-powered machine

s4s technologies

Using a solar dryer, Vaibhav Tidke, along with his friends started a food startup in Aurangabad called S4S Technologies, in 2014, that sells dried food to more than 250 B2B customers, including Marico, the Indian Railways, Sodexo, etc.

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products

Founders of Bodhishop: Rajas Paranjpe and Gautami Paranjpe

Founders of Bodhishop: Rajas Paranjpe and Gautami Paranjpe

As the government encourages and promotes the use of cow by-products, startup Bodhishop is blazing the trail by ensuring the welfare of the cows as well as having a strong business model.

Swiggy, Amazon, BigBasket switch to green deliveries, thanks to DOT

DOT

DOT Team

Delhi-NCR-based bootstrapped startup DOT provides green logistics solutions to e-commerce and foodtech players. The team, operational in 30 cities at present, claims to deliver around 10 million orders a year.

