A

Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Bennett Coleman & Co bought a total of over 59.40 lakh shares or 1.18 percent stake in Future Retail

By Press Trust of India
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Media company Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd on Thursday picked up shares worth over Rs 241 crore in Future Retail through open market transactions.


According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Bennett Coleman & Co bought a total of over 59.40 lakh shares or 1.18 percent stake in the retail chain.


The scrips were purchased on an average price of Rs 406, amounting to a total of Rs 241.18 crore.


These shares were sold by Varanium India Opportunity Ltd, Punyah Business Ventures Pvt Ltd and Snehlata Rajesh Nuwal.


Kishore-Biyani

Future Group founder Kishore Biyani 

Also Read

How will disruptive technologies shape future retail?


According to the shareholding data available with the BSE, for the quarter ended June 2019, Bennett Coleman is a public shareholder and held 4.60 percent stake in the company.


Besides, Brand Equity Treaties Ltd, an entity under Brand Capital, held 2.68 percent stake in Future Retail during the quarter under review. Brand Capital is an arm of Bennett Coleman & Co.


On BSE, shares of Future Retail on Thursday ended at Rs 406.10 apiece, up 0.41 percent over the previous close.


The company recently announced Amazon picking up a full 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail, with an option to acquire the entire stake later.


Future Coupons currently does not own a stake in Future Retail but had recently subscribed to convertible warrants for Rs 2,000 crore.


"We had subscription warrants of our company and we had to raise money, so the deal was struck. Moreover, the investment by Amazon is strategic to become a part of the ecosystem," Future Group founder Kishore Biyani said.


Biyani had said global ecommerce giant Amazon's investment in the firm is not just to raise money but also to become a part of the ecosystem.


He said the deal is basically aimed at enhancing the payments portfolio of both the companies.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Amazon deal to help payments side more: Future Group's Kishore Biyani


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's Chairman

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Facebook global exec meets IT Minister, discusses cross-border data flows

    Press Trust of India

    This Marwari entrepreneur sold his startup to Disney. His story has now won a book award

    Madanmohan Rao

    The space call: feed your curiosity of the outer world with these 8 jobs

    Tenzin Norzom

    In the time of economic slowdown, how PSEs are funding startups to power growth

    Sameer Ranjan

    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)

    Team YS

    This Austin-based startup helps companies unleash the true power of data and AI

    Vishal Krishna

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman