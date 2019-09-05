A
SPACE-TECH

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is zeroing in on nine possible locations on Mars to land its Starship

SpaceX has been keen on landing its Starship in the Arcadia region of Mars, which has large open plains.

By Krishna Reddy
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

We know two things about Mars. One, it has the potential to be the second home for human civilisation, and second, the never-ending craze to colonise Mars by Elon Musk, Co-founder and CEO of Tesla, and the lead architect of SpaceX.


Having said that, Musk’s plan to colonise Mars has now got an interesting update.


Recently, a set of images were released by HiRise, a telescope-camera operated by University of Arizona, which is mounted on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s (MRO) spacecraft.


Yourstory

Representational Image of SpaceX's vehicle on Mars (Image: SpaceX)

Also Read

A giant hop for Elon Musk as he tests SpaceX’s rocket Starhopper in second attempt over Texas

The database of the camera contains a small image labelled “Candidate landing sites for SpaceX Starship”. Data shows SpaceX is studying nine Mars landing sites for its spacecraft.


Speaking to Cnet, Alfred McEwen, Principal Investigator, HiRise, said,


“Under direction from NASA’s JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), the HiRise team has been imaging candidate landing sites for SpaceX. The effort, which began in 2017 for the Red Dragon lander, is continuing for their Starship vehicle.”


SpaceX has been keen on the Arcadia region of Mars as it has large open plains, which makes it easier for Startship rockets to land on flat surfaces.


Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Also Read

Inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, India’s startup space sector is set for lift-off

Speaking further, Alfred said,


“These sites are concentrated at low elevations in the northern middle latitudes, in places where there is evidence for shallow ground ice.”


Following the same, Elon Musk-led SpaceX has been carrying out test flights for its Starship prototypes to send humans to Mars.


Recently, YourStory also reported on a successful flight test conducted by SpaceX in Texas.


The Starhopper rocket successfully flew in its second attempt to a height of 152 metres of the ground and travelled approximately 650 ft (198m) to the right, lasting 57 seconds, after which it came back for a soft landing at a nearby launching pad.


However, according to Popular Mechanics, the upcoming Starship will be capable of carrying up to 100 people to the Moon, and even Mars.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

India’s version of Hyperloop from IIT Madras makes its debut in Space X global competition


2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Krishna Reddy

    With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal

    Indian users flag inappropriate YouTube content more than any other country

    Press Trust of India

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] L’Oréal invests in early-stage investment fund Fireside Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Funding alert] Automotive leasing startup OTO Capital raises Rs 10 Cr from Prime Venture Partners

    Tarush Bhalla

    Twitter nixes tweets by text after CEO account hack

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm appoints two ex-Google executives to head its advertising and cloud businesses

    Sujata Sangwan

    From skills to success: business tips from Bangalore BizLitFest 2019

    Madanmohan Rao

    Google to pay $170M fine for sharing YouTube data from kids

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore