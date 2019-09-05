A
[Funding alert] NestaVera Group invests in healthcare startup ProPhysio to back AI-driven solutions

The startup will use the capital to expand its flagship centres across the country, and develop intelligence health wearables.

By Suman Singh
5th Sep 2019
ProPhysio, a healthcare startup focused on providing physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from NestaVera Group of companies, the firm said on Thursday.


The Bengaluru-based healthcare startup will utilise the raised capital in exploring technology with AI-driven solutions to treat various health issues and reaching out to a larger consumer demographic in multiple locations across India at the clinic and extended care at home.


“Healthcare today should be beyond treating the symptoms; what we liked about ProPhysio is that the core team believes in holistic healing backed by robust technology,” Manas Mehrotra, Managing Director of NestaVera Group, said.

Launched in 2016, ProPhysio helps patients with their physiotherapy needs both at home and in clinics. The startup also has tied-up with multiple hospitals in Bengaluru to provide physiotherapy services to their patients.


ProPhysio

Pramod Ravindra, Founder, ProPhysio, with Manas Mehrotra, Managing Director, NestaVera Group

While the startup claims to have helped over 3,000 patients attain better health and lifestyle with its custom-made solutions, the firm aims to help one million patients by 2023.


In a press release, Pramod Ravindra, Co-founder, ProPhysio said:


“We currently see that most people who come to us are the ones who need medical intervention. We want to take this to a different paradigm where we are health coaches and not just consultants who guide the health journey of an individual, be it a person recovering from an illness or an athlete who needs that edge to perform at their optimal levels or a regular person who wants to lead a healthy life.”


The startup aims to provide effective and efficient healthcare services at an affordable price, while using the capital to also expand its flagship centres across the country, and develop intelligence health wearables, Pramod added.


Physiotherapy is a growing sector in healthcare, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12 percent during 2015-2020. The category of rehabilitation technology is evolving and there is room for more. Personalising healthcare is another domain and a way forward in this path, the company added.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


    Authors
    Suman Singh

