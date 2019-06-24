Healthcare platform Cure.fit expands to Dubai, plans to launch 10 Cult.fit centres this year

Bengaluru-based integrated healthcare platform, Cure.fit, on Monday announced the launch of its new fitness revolution centre, Cult.fit in Dubai at Palm Strip Mall.





Commenting on the launch, co-founder Ankit Nagori said,





“The growing awareness about healthy living and beating obesity among the Dubai population and the significant shift in demand from traditional gyms to newer group workout formats has been the key thrust for Cult.fit to launch here. Dubai is the first international launch with plans for 10 Cult centresin 2019 and many more planned across the Emirates by 2020.”





Cult.fit has 160 centres spread across six cities in India and has grown through its acquisitions of Fitness First, Cult and Tribe Fitness. The fitness brand will be accessible to consumers in 50 Indian cities across 800 centres by 2020.





Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Cure.fit





Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, the holistic healthcare company is funded by top investors like Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Ratan Tata, IDG Ventures and Pratithi Investment Trust, among others. The company has raised over $200 million in funding.





With its four verticals, Cult.fit - focusing on the physical strength and fitness; eat.fit - in the healthy and nutritive food; mind.fit - offering mental well-being and care.fit - primariliy focusing on healthcare, Cure.fit ensures customers are offered a holistic preventive healthcare experience.





Cure.fit is an app-based service provider and is available on Android and iOS.





Last month, the health and fitness startup raised $75 million in the first tranche of its Series D funding round. Existing investors Accel, Kalaari Capital, and IDG Ventures India participated in the funding round, which also had new investors Anand Piramal Trust and Pratithi Investment Trust joining in, according to regulatory filings.





In April, it acquired cold-pressed juice brand Rejoov for an undisclosed amount.





