Gojek India MD Sidu Ponnappa’s coding journey (and other top stories of the day)
Sidu Ponnappa, the tech entrepreneur who currently heads the Gojek India Engineering Centre, has a riveting story that speaks of his passion for technology, innovation, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship.
This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Sidu’s entrepreneurial journey that has many lessons for anyone aspiring to strike out on their own - of success, innovations, technology, and more.
An exclusive interview with Flipkart's Adarsh Menon
In an exclusive conversation with YourStory, Adarsh Menon, Head of Private Labels, Furnishings, and Electronics, Flipkart, talks about why the ecommerce giant decided to build private labels and how tech has helped them scale at speed.
The journey of Miss World Diversity Naaz Joshi
Naaz Joshi is the first Indian transgender woman to have won the Miss World Diversity crown consecutively for three years. Abandoned by her family as a child, she has overcome many hardships to get here.
10 eco-friendly businesses you can start now
High levels of pollution, inadvertent use of natural resources, and adverse effects of climate change have led to a gradual collapse of our environment. Running sustainable business ventures delivers more than just profits. Here’s a list of business ideas you can implement in order to save the planet.
Gunavathy Chandrasekharan’s success story
Gunavathy Chandrasekharan cannot move more than 20 feet without support. This has not deterred her from starting her own business, Guna’s Quilling. She handcrafts exquisite products and earns up to Rs 80,000 at each exhibition she is a part of.
NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2
Two proposals submitted by SPACE-India won the opportunity to be flown by NASA, out of the 350 experiment proposals received from participants around the world. A total of 160 experiments were selected to be flown.
Zubair Rahman’s Fashion Factory makes Rs 50 lakh per month
Here’s how Tirupur-based engineer Zubair Rahman went from being a CCTV operator to launching his own ecommerce business to sell apparel online.
Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick to invest in Rebel Foods
Travis Kalanick is all set to take a slice of the cloud kitchen business by investing in Pune-based Rebel Foods, that operates Faasos and Behrouz Biryani. Expansion plans for Southeast Asia on the anvil.
