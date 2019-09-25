A

Gojek India MD Sidu Ponnappa’s coding journey (and other top stories of the day)

Sidu Ponnappa, who heads the Gojek India Engineering Centre, has a riveting story. 10 eco-friendly businesses you can start now.

By Team YS
25th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sidu Ponnappa, the tech entrepreneur who currently heads the Gojek India Engineering Centre, has a riveting story that speaks of his passion for technology, innovation, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship.


This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Sidu’s entrepreneurial journey that has many lessons for anyone aspiring to strike out on their own - of success, innovations, technology, and more.


Sidu_TT_Capsule

An exclusive interview with Flipkart's Adarsh Menon

Adarsh Menon Flipkart

Adarsh K Menon

In an exclusive conversation with YourStory, Adarsh Menon, Head of Private Labels, Furnishings, and Electronics, Flipkart, talks about why the ecommerce giant decided to build private labels and how tech has helped them scale at speed.

The journey of Miss World Diversity Naaz Joshi

Naaz Joshi

Naaz Joshi

Naaz Joshi is the first Indian transgender woman to have won the Miss World Diversity crown consecutively for three years. Abandoned by her family as a child, she has overcome many hardships to get here.

10 eco-friendly businesses you can start now

Environmental pollution

Unsustainable business practices have been contributing to environmental degradation.

High levels of pollution, inadvertent use of natural resources, and adverse effects of climate change have led to a gradual collapse of our environment. Running sustainable business ventures delivers more than just profits. Here’s a list of business ideas you can implement in order to save the planet.

Gunavathy Chandrasekharan’s success story

Gunavathy Quilling

Gunavathy Chandrasekharan cannot move more than 20 feet without support. This has not deterred her from starting her own business, Guna’s Quilling. She handcrafts exquisite products and earns up to Rs 80,000 at each exhibition she is a part of.

NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2

Yourstory

From Left to right: Vivek Srivastava, Vikrant Narang, Sachin Bahmba, Aabhaas Sikka.

Two proposals submitted by SPACE-India won the opportunity to be flown by NASA, out of the 350 experiment proposals received from participants around the world. A total of 160 experiments were selected to be flown.

Zubair Rahman’s Fashion Factory makes Rs 50 lakh per month

zubair rahman

Zubair Rahman, Founder, The Fashion Factory

Here’s how Tirupur-based engineer Zubair Rahman went from being a CCTV operator to launching his own ecommerce business to sell apparel online.

Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick to invest in Rebel Foods

Image : shutterstock


Travis Kalanick is all set to take a slice of the cloud kitchen business by investing in Pune-based Rebel Foods, that operates Faasos and Behrouz Biryani. Expansion plans for Southeast Asia on the anvil.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Serial entrepreneur Sandipan Chattopadhyay believes one should quit the things that hold you back

Team YS

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

Meet Sunil Issar: Director, founder, cancer thriver and an inspiration to anyone looking to quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2 to the edge of the space

Krishna Reddy
Daily Capsule
Gojek India MD Sidu Ponnappa’s coding journey (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup Guide Singapore: how entrepreneurs leverage this regional innovation hub

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding Alert] Chennai-based startup Aquaconnect raises $1.1M seed capital led by Omnivore and HATCH

Sindhu Kashyaap

10 reasons to attend the 10th edition of India's largest technology innovation summit - TechSparks

Tanvi Dubey

[Startup Bharat] From Rs 7 lakh to Rs 3 Cr in revenue, this Ludhiana venture sells customised apparel to Google, Amazon, and UberEats

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Kochi-based bootstrapped HR startup is using AI to help you hire the perfect candidate

Thimmaya Poojary

These 5 digital wallets are driving India's digital economy

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI