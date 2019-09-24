A

NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2 to the edge of the space

Two proposals submitted by SPACE-India won the opportunity to be flown by NASA, out of the 350 experiment proposals received from participants around the world. A total of 160 experiments were selected to be flown.

By Krishna Reddy
24th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

RamanSat 2, a miniature satellite made by Aabhaas Sikka, a 17-year-old student, was successfully launched by NASA. The satellite, which measures 4 cm x 4 cm x 4 cm, was developed by Sikka, during his internship with SPACE-India, an organisation working in the field of astronomy, space education and technology. SPACE-India also provides the necessary training and guidance to young innovators.


The experiment, which consisted of a balloon carrying RamanSat 2, was successfully launched from NASA's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in New Mexico, USA, on Monday night and achieved an altitude of 38 km.

RamanSat 2 was developed with help from Sachin Bahmba, Founder and CMD of SPACE Group, along with the company’s research team.


Yourstory

From Left to right: Vivek Srivastava, Vikrant Narang, Sachin Bahmba, Aabhaas Sikka.

Also Read

ISRO plans to launch India’s first and very own space station by 2030

The experiment

The miniature satellite is carrying state-of-the-art equipment, which will measure the radiation from the sun and space. The experiment intends to make exploration of space safer for humans and satellites.


It is significant as India is preparing to send astronauts into space in its first human space flight mission Gaganyaan in 2022.


Yourstory

A view of earth from the edge of space captured by NASA's balloon which carried the experiments by students. The fully Inflated balloon is seen on the right. ( Image:Idoodleedu Inc )

Also Read

India’s manned space mission sees light as Cabinet approves Rs 10K Cr for ISRO’s Gaganyaan 2022


Speaking on the same, Bahmba said,


“It is a moment of pride, not only for SPACE-India, but also for the country where such young students are demonstrating calibre to work on projects, that involves conducting experiments in the space. We are grateful to the Cubes in the Space programme, as well as, NASA for providing such an opportunity for our students to participate. Traditionally, only scientists and space agencies were involved in space, but now space exploration has become the domain of school students, thanks to this opportunity.”

The origin of RamanSat 2

The idea to develop the satellite came at a time when earlier this year, Idoodleedu Inc., a US-based firm working in partnership with NASA, announced an international competition, ‘Cubes in Space.’


Yourstory

A view of the NASAs gondola seen with the student’s experiments strapped on prior to flight. (Image: Idoodleedu Inc)


The competition provided an opportunity for students to build their experiments, which are then flown to space. Out of the 350 experiment proposals submitted by the participants, 160 were selected to be flown by NASA. This included two experiment proposals submitted by SPACE-India.


RamanSat 2 follows the success of Kalam Sat, named after former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, and built by an Indian high school team from Chennai, that participated in the same programme in 2017.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

How a bootstrapped space-tech startup monitors space debris with its system to enable a collisi...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Serial entrepreneur Sandipan Chattopadhyay believes one should quit the things that hold you back

Team YS

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

Meet Sunil Issar: Director, founder, cancer thriver and an inspiration to anyone looking to quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] EV mobility startup Blu Smart raises $3M in funding from Deepika Padukone’s investment office and others

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Over 85pc of our festive sales will come from non-metro cities, says Snapdeal

Press Trust of India

Men of platinum: From CEOs to a new dad, men share the milestones that define success

Team YS

Government will keep national interest in mind while deciding on Huawei: Telecom Secretary

Press Trust of India

Supreme Court asks Centre to notify on time-frame for making guidelines to curb social media misuse

Press Trust of India

NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2 to the edge of the space

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] Ola raises Rs 35.88 Cr from Seoul-based ‘pre-IPO’ fund

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI