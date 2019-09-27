India gets its 8th unicorn of 2019; Coverdrive posts 300 pc growth in a year

Mumbai-based Coverfox needs little or no introduction in the world of online insurance. In late 2017, the startup turned its attention towards insurance agents - about 2.6 million are registered under IRDA - and rolled out Coverdrive, a B2B seller platform. In a little more than a year, Coverdrive claims to have distributed close to a million policies and clocked 300 percent growth in earned premium.





Rivigo Co-founders Gazal Kalra and Deepak Garg (L-R)

Technology-enabled logistics startup Rivigo has now entered the unicorn club after raising $4.97 million from KB Global platform fund, the investment arm of South Korea-based KB Financial Group Inc.

Ash Lilani, founder of Saama Capital

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, investor Ash Lilani, Founder of Saama Capital, a pioneer of early VCs since 2003, the year considered as the birth year of VCs in India, takes a candid look at VCs, entrepreneurs, and growing their stack.

The Echo Loop Ring | Image Credits: Business Insider

Echo Loop comes packed with a range of features including two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly whenever you receive notifications or an incoming call. It is also capable of making short phone calls and with a single charge, it can last for an entire day of use.

showcasing the use of biogas energy

The Amrit Fertiliser Plant not only provides enough electricity to power the ancestral steel plant owned by brothers Aditya Aggarwal and Amit Aggarwal, but its organic fertilisers have also benefited a lot of local farmers, increasing their income by 50 percent.

Mahender Singh, Director (left), Sudhir Singh, MD (centre), and Anup Singh, Chairman & MD at Marg ERP

Marg ERP is an accounting and inventory software company that was started in 2000 under a tree with just visions and ideas. In 19 years, the company has over one million active users, caters to 250,000 MSMEs, and has captured 60 percent of the pharma industry.

Suchita Jain has taken her family business, Vardhman Textiles, to new geographies and new heights. She emphasises that providing enough opportunities for women is at the core of the group’s vision.

Ujjwal Munjal, Founder and Director, Hero Electronix

In a candid interview, Hero Electronix Founder and Director Ujjwal Munjal tells YourStory why the company forayed into the home automation segment despite the presence of big players like Amazon, Google, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others.

