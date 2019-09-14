A

[Jobs Roundup] Get into management consulting with these job openings

If you have the knack for finding strategic gaps and offering solutions for business development, look up these management consultant job openings.

By Swethavimala.M
14th Sep 2019
With new business ideas cropping up, there is an ever-growing need for management consulting, which helps companies on their strategies, work structure, and practices. Companies are always looking for such external expert suggestions for resolving their internal issues.


Management consulting
Management consulting involves establishing a revised strategy for improvement and recommending an action plan. Their analysing skills help in finding the loopholes of a company and better the situation at hand.


YourStory lists some management consultant job openings for you.

Senior Agile Consultant

Infosys

Experience needed: 5+ years


Infosys is looking for an experienced consultant who can suggest clients to transform to Agile using frameworks like SAFE (Scaled Agile Framework), DAD (Disciplined Agile Delivery), LeSS (Large Scale Scrum), Kanban and Spotify. The candidate must be able to develop appropriate process development strategies to address client’s weakness in areas of Application Development, Package Information and Production Support. They will be deploying necessary processes in the client organisation to improve productivity.


For more information, click here.

Senior Associate – Management Consulting

PwC

Experience needed: 4+ years


As a senior associate, the candidate will have to work with a team of management consultants in solving the client companies’ issues in strategy planning and execution. They must be trained to assist in the management of multiple clients simultaneously. Implementing innovative solutions and facilitating meetings of project teams to enable decision making would be their responsibility.


For more information, click here.

Consulting Executive

Wipro Ltd

Experience needed: 3-5 years


The selected candidate will be responsible in helping clients assess cyber and information security threats (IST), identifying weaknesses and providing transparent recommendations regarding their IST investment decisions. They will also embed a security culture within the organisation. The candidate will monitor all audit findings and facilitate closure.


For more information, click here.

Management Consultant (Lean Six Sigma)

KD Group of Industries

Experience needed: 2-4 years


The company is on the lookout for a Lean Six Sigma (LSS) consultant who will be responsible for coordinating, organising and supporting execution of process improvements for clients. The candidate is expected to train client employees in LSS methodologies and coach them in problem solving techniques. They will also conduct organisational reviews on improvement initiative programmes.


For more information, click here.

Senior Solutions Consultant

Telstra

Experience needed: 4+ years


At Telstra, the candidate will focus on providing technical advice to clients for development and work with the Account Team for sale of solutions. They will deliver technical proposals and presentations to customers including value propositions of Telstra solutions. They must engage internal stakeholders to ensure that the proposed solution is supported from order to delivery.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


