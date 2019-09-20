A

MSME tech startup Instamojo launches platform for developers and startups

Aiming at connecting developers with MSMEs across the country, tech startup Instamojo says it can help both merchants and developers to grow and explore business opportunities.

By Tenzin Norzom
20th Sep 2019
MSME tech startup Instamojo on Thursday announced the launch of public Application Programming Interface (API) for developers called the Mojo Developers Programme (MDP).


Built on Instamojo platform, the programme allows developers to build apps. Merchants can then subscribe to the apps through the startup’s collection of apps-Instamojo Appstore, launched in 2014.


Aiming at connecting developers with MSMEs across the country, the startup says that this can help merchants and developers to grow and explore business opportunities. Additionally, there is no limit to the number of apps designed by a developer and can retain access to their data with the merchant’s approval.


Speaking on the launch, Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-founder of Instamojo, said he hopes to power the next billion businesses in the country.


“Our aim is to provide small businesses easy access to cutting-edge technology, at little or no cost. As we open the MDP platform to developers and startups alike, many opportunities will open for every stakeholder in the ecosystem,” he added.


Instamojo

The founders of Instamojo (L to R): Akash Gehani, Sampad Swain, and Aditya Sengupta

The startup hopes to bridge the gap between MSMEs who find it difficult to leverage the right technology and developers to reach out to relevant app users.


While the apps, in 1.0 version, will be free on the platform, developers can choose to include in-app purchases using Instamojo's payments APIs or embed payment button features, the startup said in a statement.


In January 2019, the Bengaluru-based startup raised $7 million as part of its Series B round of funding. Led by Japanese investor AnyPay, the round saw participation from Gunosy Capital, Kalaari Capital, and Beenext, among others.


The Tokyo-based firm had earlier invested $4 million in Instamojo. By FY 2020, the startup hopes to bring 1.5 million merchants on the platform.


Founded in 2012 as a payments firm, the startup diversified into being full-stack digital services provider last September.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Tenzin Norzom

