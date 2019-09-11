A

Myntra bets on video content for enhancing customer engagement

Flipkart Group company Myntra said it has already started working with influencers and designers to create videos to help customers stay updated on the latest trends in fashion.

By Press Trust of India
11th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Tuesday said it was investing in a video content-led approach as it "transitions from a catalogue-heavy browsing experience to a content-heavy experience" to enhance customer engagement on the platform.


The Flipkart Group company said it had already started working with influencers and designers to create videos to help customers stay updated on the latest trends in fashion.


"About one-third of our catalogue is already on video. We are making deep investments to ensure that the experience of users is seamless. Irrespective of the devices and networks they are on, they can watch these videos to stay updated on the latest in fashion," said Amar Nagaram, Head of Myntra Jabong.

He added that at present users spend about 20 minutes on average on the platform.


Myntra

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Also Read

Find out Myntra’s tech secrets for its biggest fashion sale


"Through these efforts, we are confident that over the next three-four years, the average time spent on the app will double," he said.


Myntra has about 50 million registered users and about 22 million monthly active users.


The company is also starting a digital fashion influencer talent hunt on its platform. Called the 'Myntra Fashion Superstar', the digital reality series will go live on Myntra's app on September 17.


"In the show, 10 contenders will compete and will be mentored and judged by Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. The concept is aimed at bringing the influencer community to the fore, and marks the beginning of our move to becoming an in-app, content-led destination to engage customers," Amar said.


The winner of the show will get an opportunity to become a key face of Myntra on social platforms, and get to curate styles on the Myntra app among other opportunities, he added.


With this initiative, the intention is to drive stickiness on the app and Myntra will be looking at the impact on time spent per user on the app and return rates. The company expects to reach upwards of 100 million users through the show.


Nagaram said this is the first of many features that Myntra will be releasing over the next few months as it "transitions from a catalogue-heavy browsing experience to a content-heavy experience".


"Myntra will introduce a full-screen video player on the app to offer viewers an engaging video viewing experience. This is the first for any brand in the segment in the country and the first of many features that we will be releasing over the next few months to strengthen the way in which we engage with our audience," he said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Riding on Walmart, fashion ecommerce firm Myntra set to fly to the US


1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Goldman Sachs VP swindles firm of Rs 38 Cr to pay off poker debt

    Press Trust of India

    Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's Chairman

    Press Trust of India

    This Mumbai startup fulfills digital design needs for businesses

    Apurva P
    Daily Capsule
    Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru and Mumbai in startup battle; Why JOP Network is betting on TV in the age of OTT
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Goldman Sachs VP swindles firm of Rs 38 Cr to pay off poker debt

    Press Trust of India

    Taggd by PeopleStrong is helping high growth companies to make their talent plan a reality. Have you been taggd yet?

    Jerlin Justus

    Startup Guide Zurich: how fintech and cleantech startups thrive in this vibrant ecosystem

    Madanmohan Rao

    This Bengaluru startup has launched a first-of-its-kind teletherapy platform for patients with speech disorders

    Sohini Mitter

    Apple announces new health research app for Watch owners

    Sohini Mitter

    Apple's iPhone 11 range starts at Rs 64,900 in India. Here's all you need to know

    Sohini Mitter

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru