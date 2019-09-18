A

Nestaway forays into co-living and student housing, launches Hello World

Focussing on providing emotional safety for urban migrants and students, Hello World by co-living startup Nestaway will provide 10,000 beds across 15 Indian cities.

By Debolina Biswas
18th Sep 2019
Bengaluru-based Nestaway Technologies officially announced the launch of its independent subsidiary Hello World on Wednesday.


Hello World, which has been around for the last five months, focusses on co-living and student housing and is already 10,000 beds strong.


At present, it is available in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kota, and Dehradun. The home rental startup claims that Hello World has recorded a 90 percent occupancy rate in the last five months.


The announcement comes one day after YourStory reported that Nestaway Technologies raised a total of Rs 34.92 crore from Goldman Sachs, as part of its ongoing Series D round. Existing investors IDG India (now Chiratae Ventures) and Tiger Global also participated in the funding.


Jitendra Jagadev

Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, The Hello World

In a statement, Nestaway founder Jitendra Jagadev said,


"It is important for urban migrants to find a sense of belonging in a new city and a place to call home. Our key factor will always be to provide emotional safety to our customers while encouraging community living. At Hello World, we host well-designed community events that bind the residents together, enriching them emotionally."


A Hello World membership will provide students and urban migrants access to engaging community activities, weekly gatherings, and an online community to exchange conversations, common interests, and meet like-minded people.


It will also provide additional benefits including therapy dogs on properties, free food samples for a day, community gatherings in the building, smart-tech security systems, housekeeping services, round-the-clock concierge service, and internal transfers to any other property.


Moreover, Hello World charges one month's rent as security deposit - at zero brokerage fee.


Additionally, it provides free stay for parents who come to meet their children. Hello World by Nestaway is also LGBTQIA+ friendly, claims the startup.


The subsidiary leases out entire plots of land or buildings to develop purpose-built rental houses. The startup plans to launch Hello World in nine more cities, aiming to reach 50,000 plus beds in the next year.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Debolina Biswas

