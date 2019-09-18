A

Jio to be in top 100 most valuable global brands in 3 yrs: Report

The 'Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2019 report' by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown ranked Amazon as the world's most valuable brand ahead of Apple and Google.

By Press Trust of India
18th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom venture Jio will be among the 100 most valuable brands globally within three years, says a report.


The 'Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2019 report' by communication services provider WPP and market research firm Kantar Millward Brown ranked Amazon as the world's most valuable brand ahead of Apple and Google. While, Life Insurance Corp (LIC) and Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) have entered the list as new entrants.


Jio has been featured in global 100 disruptive power brands.


"Jio disrupted the Indian telecom provider category with its deep discount prices for data consumption. It forced competitors to lower their prices and drove category consolidation," the report said.
Reliance Jio
Also Read

Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Idea in 4G download speed in March: TRAI


All telecom consumers not only Jio customers have been benefited from Jio's action, it added.


"Although launched in 2016, Indian consumers see Jio as meaningfully different as Airtel, which entered the market in 1995. Having attracted almost 300 million customers in just three years, Jio could potentially leverage this audience with the sales of advertising and content," the report added.


Stating that meaningful disruption is the key to scalable relevance, the report said Jio "will enter the Top 100 within three years at current growth rate."


It said among the nine brands entering the ranking for the first time this year, four brands are from China and two from India. "The Indian brands are the state-owned insurer LIC, and Tata Consultancy Services, the global technology consultancy."


LIC was ranked 68th with a brand value of $20.314 billion, while TCS was ranked 97th with a brand value of $14.282 billion.


Amazon had a brand value of $315.505 billion. Jio's current brand value is $4.1 billion, according to the report.


A disruptive brand has a radical impact on the value of a category, usually in one of three ways redistributing value within an existing category.


"When the Indian telecom provider Jio launched with its free data offer it did not increase the value of the category but made a play to consolidate the value," it said.


Disruption comes in many guises. It can be about an original product or service, like the iPhone or the disruption can be a new business model.


"For example, Jio entered the Indian telecom provider category with discounted prices on data, forcing competitors to lower prices. Having driven category consolidation and organised a large audience of around 300 million subscribers, Jio potentially could add revenue-generating content and advertising," it said.


The report said, Jio was a good example of true disruption where a new brand or proposition enters a market and impacts or redefines a particular category in a way that benefits all the consumers, whether they are a customer of that particular brand, or not.


"At launch, Jio provided free data for the first six months and only then introduced comparatively modest pricing. Jio immediately built a lot of volumes. Customers of market leaders Airtel and Vodafone also felt the benefit of the 'Jio effect' as they were forced to drop their data prices to compete and retain customers," it said.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Jio says rivals responsible for 75% call failure on its network


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Zoomcar secures $1.98 M funding from its US parent company

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India

    All about Fuchsia - Google's secret successor to Android

    Sampath Putrevu

    How this Bengaluru startup is keeping it all Simpl by trying to make payments invisible

    Sampath Putrevu
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Nestaway forays into co-living and student housing, launches Hello World

    Debolina Biswas

    Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst in conversation with Nexus Venture Partners’ Naren Gupta at a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event in Bengaluru on October 15, 2019

    Team YS

    [Funding alert] Zoomcar secures $1.98 M funding from its US parent company

    Sameer Ranjan

    Master the science of accelerating B2B revenues at this exclusive meetup by YourStory and LinkedIn in Chennai

    Team YS

    Centre approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

    Press Trust of India

    Indigram Labs partners with Department of Science and Technology, NIDHI-SSS to fund startups

    Tenzin Norzom

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai