A

The space call: feed your curiosity of the outer world with these 8 jobs

Every child has, at some point, wondered about the sky and the stars. If this curiosity has sustained, then they would have gone on to learn more. If you are looking for a career in space exploration and research, here are a few jobs that might interest you.

By Tenzin Norzom
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The recent Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandrayaan 2 mission has left behind an abundance of learning for the world. It has inspired NASA, to say the least.


The space agency called the mission a bold attempt and tweeted, “Space is hard. We commend ISRO’s attempt to land their Chandrayaan 2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole.”

It has also kindled curiosity and excitement for all things space among the young in the country. As Indians remained in the grip of excitement in the last few months, children were found making spacecraft models and engaging in fun activities. Nothing truly unites a country quite like a space launch.


Chandrayaan
Also Read

Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander located on Lunar surface: ISRO Chief K Sivan

 

If you have toyed with the idea of working in areas of space research and being part of such experiments, you can start small with these jobs in demand, as listed on the job search website Indeed.  

Civil Engineer

Civil engineers are involved in designing the structures and ensuring the layout of space travel technology. The candidates should be able to analyse drawings and maps to ensure design practicality. According to the job search platform, the average annual salary of a civil engineer ranges between Rs 2,20,260 and Rs 6,12,000.

 

Technical Assistant 

Technical assistants usually take care of data, develop correspondence, and generate reports. The candidate should also ace at imaging applications. In the industry, the average annual salary for this role starts at Rs 2,36,832 up to Rs 6,00,000.

 

Technician 

Those who aspire to become technicians should be adept in resolving issues related to internal and cloud-based infrastructure. They should also stay abreast of new and innovative solutions for emerging technical challenges. The average annual salary of a technician ranges from Rs 2,00,784 to Rs 5,88,000.

 

Draughtsman/Drafter

A draughtsman or drafter should be able to make detailed drawings and plans for space technology. The job also requires them to interface with engineering project teams to coordinate design development from concept support to final design. The average annual salary of a drafter ranges between Rs 1,99,752 and Rs 5,52,000.


Also Read

Meet the Class 9 student who will watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi and 60 o...

Mechanical Engineer

A mechanical engineer should be fluent with the know-how of designing power-producing machines. He/she should also be able to analyse drawings, units of measurements and basic mechanical concepts. The average annual salary amounts between Rs 1,91,184 and Rs 5,04,000. 

Electronics Engineer

The candidate will look at maintaining and troubleshooting electronic circuits and design They usually see through the process of manufacturing electrical equipment. The average annual salary for this role ranges between Rs 1,95,264 and Rs 5,16,000.

Machinist 

For those skilled in the operation of grinding machines and the execution of printing processes aligned with production, this is a promising role for you. The average annual salary ranges from Rs 1,72,596 to Rs 4,44,000.

Fitter

Fitters play an important role in constructing and assembling parts of a machine, which can be instrumental in the overall function of a spacecraft and related machinery. They should be able to study blueprints and crack plans as well. The average annual salary for this role, according to Indeed, is Rs 1,53,348 up to Rs 4,08,000.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost conta...

Also Read

Jeff Bezos wishes luck to India's Chandrayaan2 soft landing


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Tenzin Norzom

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook global exec meets IT Minister, discusses cross-border data flows

    Press Trust of India

    This Marwari entrepreneur sold his startup to Disney. His story has now won a book award

    Madanmohan Rao

    In the time of economic slowdown, how PSEs are funding startups to power growth

    Sameer Ranjan

    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)

    Team YS

    This Austin-based startup helps companies unleash the true power of data and AI

    Vishal Krishna

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman