Mumbai-based online stock broking startup Upstox raised $25 million in its second round of institutional funding from New York-based investor Tiger Global.

Founded in 2009 by Shrini Viswanath, Raghu Kumar and Ravi Kumar, the RKSV Securities-owned firm had last secured $4 million in 2016.

Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital-backed Upstox is expected to use the latest capital to expand its business, strengthening the product platform as well as for hiring, reports ET.





The startup also plans to double its workforce to 300 from the current 180 full-time employees. Its platform allows retail investors to trade in the equity market and claims to contribute over three percent of the national trades conducted across exchanges in India.

Along with stock trading, it also offers advisory services and mutual fund investments as well. At present, Upstox has around 300,000 clients.

Going forward, the startup is targeting to get new-generation Indians to invest more actively in the stock markets. It aims to invest in attractive products to get more customers from small cities and towns in India.

Upstox competes with the likes of a bootstrapped venture Zerodha, which reported a revenue of Rs 850 crore, and a profit of Rs 350 crore in FY19. It has 1.5 million customers and 600,000 daily users.





Paytm Money, another player in the investment space, recently secured Rs 40 crore funding from One97 Communications, to further expand the mutual funds business and step into new verticals like stock trading and NPS within this financial year.





Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based wealth management platform Groww also received $21.4 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by US-based VC firm Ribbit Capital along with participation from existing investors Sequoia India and Y Combinator. The company helps users invest in mutual funds directly and has more than 2.5 million users across India.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







