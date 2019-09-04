Last few days to apply for YourStory Tech30 – India’s top 30 emerging startups of 2019

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back. With it comes an opportunity for early stage startups to scale and succeed.





Over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in building over 15 lakh connections, creating more than three lakh jobs, and helping companies raise more than $1 billion in funding.





A coveted part of it is the annual Tech30 list, which has proven to be a fantastic launchpad for select innovative young startups. And this year, there’s up to Rs 10 lakh cash prize to be won.





Being a part of this club can change the course of a startup’s fortunes.





Apply to be a Tech30 company

How we enable startups





YourStory helps businesses achieve dreams and influences the startup landscape immeasurably. The idea is to bring young businesses to the same table as seasoned veterans, and set up a collaborative space for entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and influencers across India to interact and engage deeply.





India is targeting to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Hitherto, the GDP was substantially based on traditional and legacy industries, but the dependency is shifting, and the aforementioned target will be achieved with the active participation from new-age economy agents from AI, big data, robotics, cloud, cleantech, fintech, agri-tech, ecommerce, and numerous other startups mushrooming across Bharat. And the Tech30 list will be a large part of the disruptive space.





This is the beginning of a marked shift in economic power from traditional industry to disruptive and smart startups, a trend also seen in the first half of 2019. When the real economy slowed down, startup deals and fund raising grew by nearly nine percent.





So here is a call to action from YourStory to founders to play their best innings for India to score a whopping $5 trillion. YourStory’s flagship Tech30 is the only platform in India that has been selecting “Super 30” startups every year and helping them negotiate early stage pangs, swiftly and smoothly.













Why be a Tech30?





Apply fast to test your mettle and ideas, and once selected, you will belong to the Tech30 marquee alumni cohorts that boast of having companies like FreshWorks, Forus Health, Capillary Technologies, MoonFrog Labs, Coverfox, Innovaccer, Flutura, and Little Eye Labs.





Over the past nine years, the 270 startups that were showcased in the Tech30 list have gone on to raise growth capital of over a billion dollars, cumulatively. Now, you too can be a part of this exclusive club and set your startup on a track of unprecedented growth.





How to prepare to make the cut





Startups will be judged based on:

Extent of product innovation (defensibility and utilisation of technology)

Market potential (target audience, competition, potential to scale, regulatory environment, and the path to profit)

Team strength (founder backgrounds, core team strengths, and team composition)

Revenue model (value generated, sustainability, long-tail profit/margins/gains)

Stage in the lifecycle of the product/company (customer traction, product version, development timeline [versions, variants, newer products], plans for expansion)





Be the privileged ones





Awaiting you are a host of benefits, including:

Time on centre-stage at TechSparks 2019 to present the startup to the world

Dedicated meetings with TechSparks partners (media, investors, mentors, and others)

A chance to win up to Rs 10 lakh in cash (stay tuned for more details)





Apply now, get startup robust!





Date: Applications are open until 11:59 pm on September 8, 2019. It takes less than five minutes to apply.





Apply now for this awesome opportunity to impact a billion lives with your startup idea.







