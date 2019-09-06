Indian foodtech major Zomato is growing and how! The Gurgaon-based company has said its delivery partners’ monthly income crossed Rs 200 crore for the first time, with the number of delivery partners rising to 2,30,000 as of September (against 74,000 delivery jobs created in the year-ago period).





In a tweet, Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said: “Milestone alert: Our delivery partners' monthly income has crossed 200 crore for the first time. And we have just hit 230,000 delivery partners in India.”





But Zomato remains hungry for more! Deepinder added that the company aimed to add 10,000 new jobs in September alone as a “result of direct employment and contracts with Zomato”.





Zomato’s food delivery service is eyeing a presence in 1,000 cities.







Delivery partners are becoming the norm in India. While Amazon India and Flipkart battle it out in the ecommerce industry, foodtech has Swiggy and Zomato facing off. According to sources, Swiggy has over two lakh delivery partners





The blue-collar workforce in India is expanding as demand for everyday services increases in urban areas. From delivering food and appliances to helping with home maintenance and carpentry work, the segment is growing exponentially, mostly driven by rapid urbanisation. A majority of the blue-collar workforce comes from villages, migrating to cities in search of better jobs.





BetterPlace, a platform for blue-collar workers, in a recent report, estimated that out of more than 21 lakh jobs across select job verticals in 2019-20, the gig economy accounted for over 14 lakh jobs. This number is only going to increase over the next five years.









Focusing on Tier III and IV India





Zomato also announced that its food delivery service is now available in 500 cities across India. The company said that at the beginning of June this year, users in over 300 cities in India could order food through Zomato.





"Back then, we were under the assumption that we’ll reach the 500-city milestone by the end of August, if not September. Turns out our food delivery services are growing faster than ever. And we are already in 500 cities," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato.





He highlighted that all Zomato's metrics (orders per thousand, value per order) had proved wrong the commonly held belief that India’s economy is driven only by Tier I and II cities.





Zomato is aggressively launching across Tier III and IV areas for wider reach and scale. Some of the latest additions include Alappuzha and Malappuram (Kerala), Pushkar (Rajasthan), Ankleshwar and Mehsana (Gujarat), Kanyakumari, Kodaikanal, and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Itarsi and Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), Fazilka and Nawanshahr (Punjab), Vrindavan and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Silvassa (Daman), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Pataudi (Haryana), Osmanabad and Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) and Shillong (Meghalaya).









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







