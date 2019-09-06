A
FoodTech

1.1 million families impacted as Zomato delivery partners cross Rs 200 Cr in monthly income

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder of Zomato, in a tweet says he is aiming to 'add 10,000 new jobs in September alone' as the foodtech company continues to focus on launching operations in 1,000 cities in India.

By Vishal Krishna
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian foodtech major Zomato is growing and how! The Gurgaon-based company has said its delivery partners’ monthly income crossed Rs 200 crore for the first time, with the number of delivery partners rising to 2,30,000 as of September (against 74,000 delivery jobs created in the year-ago period).


In a tweet, Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said: “Milestone alert: Our delivery partners' monthly income has crossed 200 crore for the first time. And we have just hit 230,000 delivery partners in India.”


But Zomato remains hungry for more! Deepinder added that the company aimed to add 10,000 new jobs in September alone as a “result of direct employment and contracts with Zomato”.


zomato

Zomato’s food delivery service is eyeing a presence in 1,000 cities.


Also Read

Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes


Delivery partners are becoming the norm in India. While Amazon India and Flipkart battle it out in the ecommerce industry, foodtech has Swiggy and Zomato facing off. According to sources, Swiggy has over two lakh delivery partners


The blue-collar workforce in India is expanding as demand for everyday services increases in urban areas. From delivering food and appliances to helping with home maintenance and carpentry work, the segment is growing exponentially, mostly driven by rapid urbanisation. A majority of the blue-collar workforce comes from villages, migrating to cities in search of better jobs.


BetterPlace, a platform for blue-collar workers, in a recent report, estimated that out of more than 21 lakh jobs across select job verticals in 2019-20, the gig economy accounted for over 14 lakh jobs. This number is only going to increase over the next five years.


Also Read

From 350 to 1,000 restaurants in 4 months: how Hyperpure by Zomato is changing the way restaura...


Focusing on Tier III and IV India


Zomato also announced that its food delivery service is now available in 500 cities across India. The company said that at the beginning of June this year, users in over 300 cities in India could order food through Zomato.


"Back then, we were under the assumption that we’ll reach the 500-city milestone by the end of August, if not September. Turns out our food delivery services are growing faster than ever. And we are already in 500 cities," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato.


He highlighted that all Zomato's metrics (orders per thousand, value per order) had proved wrong the commonly held belief that India’s economy is driven only by Tier I and II cities.


Zomato is aggressively launching across Tier III and IV areas for wider reach and scale. Some of the latest additions include Alappuzha and Malappuram (Kerala), Pushkar (Rajasthan), Ankleshwar and Mehsana (Gujarat), Kanyakumari, Kodaikanal, and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Itarsi and Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), Fazilka and Nawanshahr (Punjab), Vrindavan and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Silvassa (Daman), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Pataudi (Haryana), Osmanabad and Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) and Shillong (Meghalaya).



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

The foodtech battle heats up as Amazon readies to take on Swiggy and Zomato


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Vishal Krishna
    Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Men’s innerwear brand XYXX Apparels raises Rs 6 Cr in pre-series A from Sauce.vc

    Sujata Sangwan

    Accion Venture Lab launches $23M inclusive fintech startup fund

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Podcast] Deep Kalra on building India’s first consumer internet success - MakeMyTrip

    Anand Daniel

    How technology and changing user behaviour will shape the future of social products

    Kavin Bharti Mittal

    Earn cash, gift cards, and more using these 6 apps

    Sohini Mitter

    Democratic design makes Indian products simple, easy to use, and scalable, says Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham

    Vishal Krishna

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai