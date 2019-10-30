Entrepreneur Anu Acharya brings code and data to Indian genome (and other top stories of the day)

Our genes make us who we are! The essence of our DNA carries all the data related to us as an individual. For years now, scientists have been trying to identify particular genes in humans that can be related to various diseases and other forms of behavioural traits.





Entrepreneur Anu Acharya, an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, is doing the same through her startup MapMyGenome. As the founder of one of the few Indian startups working with genetics and genomic study, Anu’s entry into the field was serendipitous.





Today, the startup works on building the genetic profile and build of an individual to understand their susceptibility to different diseases and their prevention. In a conversation with YourStory, Anu retraces her journey as a woman engineer and the various phases of technology she has witnessed.





Founded in May 2015 by four IIT-Kharagpur graduates, vernacular conversational platform Niki.ai has set its sights on Bharat. The AI-powered startup's virtual agent is handholding the next billion users and unlocking the potential of internet commerce in Tier II and III India.

Romita Ghosh founded Admirus and MedSamaan to make inroads into India’s healthcare sector. MedSamaan, her latest venture, is an online platform that features the latest medical devices from domestic and overseas manufacturers.

As businesses across the world ready to unlock the potential of blockchain, Rahul Pathak, GM, Databases, Analytics, and Blockchain at AWS, gives us the lowdown on the AWS platform, smart contracts, distributed ledgers, and how they all can benefit companies.

From an online platform to eliminate middlemen to an outfit producing low-cost fodder, here are our picks for startups working towards ensuring efficient agricultural practices.

Founders of Bulk MRO - Devang and Gaurang Shah (L-R)

Bulk MRO acts as a master vendor to large corporate customers and manages the entire pool of indirect vendors through its platform. The startup has aggregated over 5,000 brands and 1.5 million products.

Varun Mahna, Founder and CEO, Poker Dangal

Started in 2017 by Varun Mahna and three other co-founders, Poker Dangal scaled up quickly, becoming one of India’s top five online poker platforms. Read to find out how Varun did it.

Ikigai Law founder Anirudh Rastogi

From handling blockchain and crypto cases in the Supreme Court to drafting policies that can simplify future tech contracts, Ikigai Law works with engineers and designers to shape the law for a future in technology.

