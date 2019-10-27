[PhotoSparks Diwali edition] The festival of lights becomes brighter with this exhibition by the Colour Factory

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 395 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





The festive season became much more colourful this month thanks to an exhibition in Bengaluru’s Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Appropriately titled ‘Pigments,’ it was hosted by the art school Colour Factory. There were also two other exhibitions, featuring artists Shilpa Prajapat and Ananda Mondal.





“The vision behind founding The Colour Factory was to create a fun and creative environment where fine art is taught to one and all,” explains founding artist Ashwini Rao, in a chat with YourStory.





The exhibition featured more than 300 paintings by 120 participants, in the age group of three years to 45 years. The paintings were priced from Rs. 1,000 (for A4-size) to Rs. 45,000 (for oil paintings of size 4ft X 3ft).





“The idea behind this exhibition was to promote the artists of The Colour Factory and their amazing artworks. It was also to inspire children to create more, and to steer them towards fine arts as a possible career option,” Ashwini adds.





The artists received a number of compliments from visitors: Very motivational! Great platform to motivate students and artists. Fabulous artwork, what variety! Truly inspiring! Such a pleasure to be in a gallery filled with such artistic excellence. Takes you to a different world! Good vibes!!





“Art to me is an escape from the mundanity of life, it is my solace, it has helped me through my hardest days, and brings me immense happiness. It is the way in which I share the most beautiful part of my soul with others,” Ashwini explains. She describes her style as “contemporary impressionism”.





Ashwini is a full-time artist and Founder-Managing Director of The Colour Factory, which includes an art studio, art school, and a creative space. The school teaches fine arts to more than 200 students a year.





As art trends in India, Ashwini points to the emergence of trans-disciplinary and cross-cultural styles. “More and more contemporary paintings from India are making their way to galleries across the globe. More youngsters are also leaning towards fine arts or other creative domains as a career choice,” she observes.





“Success for me is the satisfaction I get by teaching arts to people and by inspiring young minds to think creatively. I believe that if you put in hard work, sincerity and belief, then awards and commercial success will follow,” Ashwini advises.





She calls for more high-quality art museums, art facilities, and art colleges in India. “Children should be taught art appreciation in school, rather than stifling their creativity and artistic spirit. Art should be mandatory in the school curriculum, thus providing a creative foundation to children,” Ashwini recommends.





The 'Pigments' exhibition artworks, showing bold and beautiful colours, were completed over the course of a year. Ashwini is working with a major property developer to organise an art contest on a grand scale as well.





“I am also working on designing and publishing an art curriculum for children in the age group of three to ten years,” she adds. Two more exhibitions are planned, and The Colour Factory is considering expansion by opening more branches and/or franchises.





Ashwini urges audiences to keep an open mind and see how they can connect or relate to artworks. “Also, speak to the artist and try to see the artwork from the artist’s point of view,” she adds.





She also offers advice to aspiring artists. “First, find out what you are really good at, in terms of medium, type and subject. Then develop your own style that is unique and represents you as an artist. Find innovative ways to grow your art, enjoy making art and earn a living doing so,” Ashwini signs off.





Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule, and find ways to do to your bit for your own creative side?





Ashwini Rao

Ananda Mondal

Shilpa Prajapat

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!





See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.







