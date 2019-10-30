A

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

The Bengaluru-based firm raised $45 million in its Series D round from Lightbox Ventures, Google, 3L Capital, and STIC Investment & STIC Ventures.

By Sameer Ranjan
30th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyperlocal concierge and delivery startup, Dunzo's loss widened to Rs 169 crore in FY19, an increase by 671 percent compared to a loss of Rs 21.9 crore in the previous year, documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) said.


The startup reported total revenue of Rs 3.5 crore in FY19. Of the total revenue, Rs 76 lakh was generated from “revenue from operation” and the balance, Rs 2.7 crore was from “other income”.


Dunzo Founders - Ankur Aggarwal, Mukund Jha, Kabeer Biswas and Dalvir Suri

Dunzo Founders - Ankur Aggarwal, Mukund Jha, Kabeer Biswas and Dalvir Suri

Also Read

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $45M from Lightbox, Google, 3L Capital, others


The development comes after Dunzo raised $45 million in its Series D round. The company said that it will be deploying the funds to establish itself as the logistics player in India, picking up and dropping almost anything, and everything a consumer would want to buy and ship while integrating merchants and delivery partners on the platform. 


According to a valuation report filed by the company with the RoC, Dunzo’s valuation was estimated at around $56.4 million in September 2019.

At present, the startup is clocking over two million deliveries monthly, with the average delivery taking 28 mins across its nine cities. Founded by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Aggarwal in 2015, Dunzo connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute.


Dunzo is present in the top nine cities in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. The Bengaluru-based startup also has bike taxi services in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Noida. 


Earlier this year, food delivery startup Swiggy also forayed into hyperlocal deliveries in a market, where Dunzo and other startups like Chennai-based Genie and Hyderabad-based Whizzy are operating. These startups also provide concierge services like delivering files and documents, collecting lunch box from home, dropping cheques, medicine delivery, getting laundry done, etc.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

Also Read

Dunzo introduces bicycle for delivery, welcomes new partners aboard


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

These 5 out-of-the-box startups are shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; fans call it the 'best Diwali gift'

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneur Anu Acharya brings code and data to Indian genome (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe registers loss of Rs 1,907Cr on revenue of Rs 246Cr in FY19

Thimmaya Poojary

DPIIT to soon approach cabinet for Startup India Vision 2024, proposes several support measures

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Logistics startup ElasticRun raises $40M led by Prosus Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Livspace invests $30M in Singapore, marks first phase of APAC expansion

Debolina Biswas

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; fans call it the 'best Diwali gift'

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Wealthtech startup Fisdom raises $11M led by PayU

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore