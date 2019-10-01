[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir invests in Jaipur-based MEngage in an extended seed round

Jaipur-based MEngage, a platform which builds customised engagement apps for doctors on both Android and iOS platforms, has raised an extended Seed round of $100,000 from Bollywood singer Sukhbir and other angels.





Keshav Sharma, CEO, Metacube; Nikhil Chaudhary and Dipesh Singhal, Founders, Buren, also participated in the funding round.





In a statement, the startup said Startup Buddy’s CEO Amit Singhal introduced MEngage to Sukhbir over a lunch meeting in Delhi. In matter of minutes, Sukhbir made up his mind to invest in MEngage, it added.





All hospitals and doctors need to automate OPD to the highest level and give maximum convenience to patients, said Sukhbir Singh. “I am excited to become part of MEngage journey as I believe the solution is solving a real problem and saving lots of time of patients,” he added.

MEngage Co-founders Sanjay Yadav (left) and Manmohan Yadav (CEO)





Incubated in 100 Co-founders Lab’s first cohort in April 2015, MEngage was hived off in August 2017. It works as an enterprise OPD solution for patients and doctors.





“With enterprise OPD end-to-end processes, we plan to become a sort of OYO for clinics and manage the entire processes for them,” says Manmohan Singh, CEO, MEngage.





“This will help doctors increase focus on their practice without getting involved in administrative and mundane tasks,” he added.

The startup said it is a combination of Smart OPD + Smart Prescription + Smart Pharmacy + Smart Lab + Smart Patient Engagement. The firm claims that it already completed Smart OPD and Smart Prescriptions. The funds raised will be utilised for the rest of the pieces of Smart Pharmacy and Smart Labs automation.





In last one year, MEngage has grown 7-8 times in terms of cumulative patient visits, and will be reaching 10 lakh figure by the month of Oct/Nov 2019.





The startup has on-boarded 350 doctors, out of which 250 doctors/clinics are now paid. MEngage also claims to be having one of the highest ratio of patient visits to the number of on-boarded doctors/clinics. And this, it claims, sets it apart from the rest of the pack.





Unlike other players, the doctors find MEngage platform interesting as it helps them to promote themselves through white label app in their own name/clinic/hospitals, the company said in a statement.





“We have perhaps the best traction per unit money spent in this industry. This is one of the key differentiator, and reflects savvy product market fit," said Sanjay Yadav, Chief Planning Officer, MEngage.

Most users on the platform are coming from Tier II, III and IV Cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bhiwadi, Alwar, etc. The adoption rates are high in tier-III and tier-IV towns, which comes as a surprise package to see tech adaptability in smaller towns, Sanjay added.





MEngage last raised $175,000 in seed round from a group of angel investors in July 2018. Investors who participated at that time included Siddharth Agarwal, CEO of Silk Asia and President of TiE Rajasthan; Mahaveer Sharma, Chairman of Rajasthan Angel Innovators’ Network (RAIN); Amit Singal, Founder and CEO of Startup Buddy; mobile tech accelerator, 100 Co-founders Lab; and others.





This August, Sukhbir Singh also backed two startups, namely Amritsar-based electric vehicle startup eBikeGo and Gurugram-based beverage startup LQI.









