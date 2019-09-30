A

Twinkle Khanna launches Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women

Led by Twinkle Khanna, Tweak India is a collective and collaborative space that will spotlight complex topics ranging from sex education to feminine health while championing the cause of financially independent and socially confident women.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
30th Sep 2019
After acing it with her businesses, interior decor company The White Window and production house Grazing Goat pictures, Twinkle Khanna became well-known as a best-selling author with Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She is a widely-read newspaper columnist, and also the producer of National Award-winning Padman, a film based on the life of Muruganatham Arunachalam and the first mainstream film in Hindi cinema to dispel taboos around menstruation.


Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna presents Tweak.

Now, Twinkle has set her sights in a different direction by launching Tweak India, a space for the modern Indian woman to challenge old ideas and discover new ones. As a digital media company built by multitaskers, Tweak strives to give readers solutions that offer maximum results with minimum effort, says a press release.

 

Led by Twinkle Khanna, Tweak India promises to bear her signature wit, nonpartisan perspective and empathy. It is a collective and collaborative space that will spotlight complex topics ranging from sex education to feminine health while championing women to be financially independent and socially confident. To ensure this mission reaches its full potential, the company is partnering with Instagram, the kindest community online. 


Speaking about her digital media company, Twinkle Khanna said, "I want Tweak to be a judgement-free place for women to ask questions, seek advice, and engage in a meaningful debate on almost any subject. This is as much a space for seeing your glass as always half full, while laughing at yourself because you really can’t see without your glasses."

 

Tweak India bridges the gap between the aspirational and the accessible. The platform —with contributions from experts in various fields, eminent writers and celebrities — encompasses multiple verticals banded together. These range from parenting with an emphasis on topics like bullying, LGBTQ+ sensitisation, and gender equality to wellness with a holistic approach to fitness, positive body image, and mental health awareness.


Tweak will also provide a deep dive into culture with a thrust towards sustainability; and beauty, career and lifestyle, with content in the form of short and long reads, podcasts, videos, and events.


Tweak India aims to be like its founder, who firmly believes that nothing is sacred in life except laughter.

 

Its special properties include the hilarious ‘Tweak Multitasker’, where celebrities are challenged to answer a quirky questionnaire while performing a task. The tentpole series Golden Girls presents a fresh perspective on iconic female leaders from Sudha Murthy to Vidya Balan, with Twinkle making her debut as the interviewer.


How To Talk To Your Kids About Anything is an empathetic, light-hearted guide to broaching difficult subjects with children, ranging from illness and god to sex-ed. Investigating our rich, diverse culture, a standout series — Beauty Rituals From Around India — looks at how self-care is celebrated in different communities.

 

Tweak’s video content will first be available to the Instagram community for 48 hours before it gets shared on other platforms. Since most of the content is more than a minute long, this will be an IGTV-led strategy


Saket Jha Saurabh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook India, elaborated, “Instagram fosters the kindest community online where people and groups pursue their passions like food and travel, and share their voices on causes like sustainable fashion and body positivity. Creators utilise Instagram for their creativity and amazing social video moments, and that couldn’t be truer than in the case of Tweak. Their purpose seamlessly merged with that of the Instagram community and so we’re glad to have partnered with them.”

 

Twinkle added, I’m delighted that Tweak India has a strategic partner in Instagram. It is truly heartening that one of the world’s largest platforms believes in our vision as much as we do.”

 (Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

