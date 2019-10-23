A

NestAway loses another co-founder as Smruti Parida exits the startup

Smruti Parida isn't the first co-founder to exit NestAway as Co-founder Deepak Dhar was reported to be quitting the startup in July.

By Tarush Bhalla
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Days after Urban Ladder Co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa quit his startup, Smruti Parida, who is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of NestAway has hung his boots as well.  


He isn't the first co-founder to call it quits at NestAway. Earlier in June, it was reported that Co-founder Deepak Dhar had decided to quit the startup to start up his own fintech venture.


Announcing this move over LinkedIn, Smruti over a post said,


“A co-living city on cloud with a single theme of creating a community of bachelors who are responsible and caring was a bold idea. Still we went ahead to find out if such a possibility exists or not. During the journey, my beliefs and convictions as an engineer, leader, mentor, and friend took shape through the opportunities and challenges. I am here today to tell you that my journey as the CTO of NestAway comes to an end now, though I will continue to be a well-wisher and a cheerleader for NestAway from the side-lines.”


NestAway

Smruti Parida

Smruti started home rental startup Nestaway in 2015 along with Deepak, Jitendra Jagadev, and Amarendra Sahu to provide affordable rental solutions to individuals.


Before that, Smruti worked with Microsoft as a Program Manager, and also co-founded another startup. 

However, the next move of the entrepreneur couldn’t be ascertained. Speaking about his next move in the post, he added,


“I will be waiting to discover my next mojo in life and you may see me trying something new in coming days. So keep looking around for the guy distributing pamphlets and read one from him, click on the next Instagram survey you see in your feed or read the spam email. It could be me.”


“Till that happens, I am happy to answer any question from my learnings over email and Whatsapp. If you are an entrepreneur stuck at a technology, product and growth dilemma and need help, drop me a note,“ added Smruti.


Over the past few months, NestAway been raising its Series D funding round and has picked up capital from the likes of Tiger Global, Goldman Sachs as well as existing investor Chiratae Ventures. 


Just last month, the startup entered the co-living segment and officially announced the launch of its independent subsidiary, Hello World.


Hello World, which has been around for the last six months, focusses on co-living and student housing and was already 10,000 beds strong, with the launch.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] NestAway Technologies raises Rs 34.92 Cr from Goldman Sachs


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

Press Trust of India

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Thimmaya Poojary

Celebrate this Diwali with your #FriendsWaliFamily and win yourself exciting prizes from HP

Team YS

Freecharge forays into digital gold offering

Team YS

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore