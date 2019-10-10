A

Indigram Labs is ushering in a new green revolution (and other top stories of the day)

Delhi-based Indigram Labs is one of India’s first private incubators focused on agritech and related businesses. It has incubated 35 startups since 2016.

By Team YS
10th Oct 2019
In a recent report titled Agritech in India – Emerging Trends in 2019, industry body NASSCOM estimated there are over 450 agritech startups in India today. In 2019 alone, the sector received close to $250 million in funding, a whopping increase of 300 percent over last year.


Playing a critical role in the development of the sector are agri-business incubators. Delhi-based Indigram Labs is one of India’s first private incubators focused on agritech and related businesses. It has incubated 35 agritech startups since 2016. In the next 10 years, it plans to back 100 more, and transform the entire farm-to-fork value chain in India.


Indigram Labs

Environment startup E&E Solutions is thriving in Aligarh

E&E team

The E&E team

Aligarh-based E&E is making its mark with specialised design, manufacture, operation, and maintenance of air, hydrological, meteorological, and particulate monitoring systems.

10 businesses women can start from home

online business models

Setting up an online business is a lot easier and cost-effective than it used to be. Here are some ideas that can help women, especially homemakers, to set up profitable businesses from the comfort of their homes.

Rank Me Online helps businesses be more customer-centric

Rank Me Online

Founders Deepti and Jyothi (L-R)

Started by Jyoti Gupta and Deepti Singh, Rank Me Online offers a Review Analyzer, an AI-driven tool that helps brands get actionable insights and data they can use to build new strategies.

This Mumbai organisation wants to transform education

Social Story

Barefoot Edu Foundation Co Founders, Jonathan Mendonca and Saumya Aggarwal taking a session

Founded by Jonathan Mendonca and Saumya Aggarwal, Barefoot Edu Foundation is working to transform educational spaces into stimulating learning environments that are contextualised for under-resourced communities.

UrbanClap launches operations in Australia

UrbanClap founders

UrbanClap founders (from left to right): Abhiraj, Raghav and Varun

Home service startup UrbanClap aims to bridge the gap between service providers and customers by matching quality service professionals with service seekers in Australia.

How Incuspaze made Rs 20 Cr revenue each year

sanjay choudhary

Sanjay Choudhary, Founder, Incuspaze

Started by Sanjay Choudhary in 2017 with a vision to provide a sustainable ecosystem for young innovators, Incuspaze has also recently collaborated with SIDBI to cater to startups and MSMEs that are associated with it.

An OYO-like service for sports infrastructure

Sporthood

The Sporthood team

Bengaluru-based Sporthood is a network of neighbourhood sports clubs to help people across age groups connect with the sport they love and make it a part of their life. It has 20 clubs in two cities.

Authors
Team YS

