[Jobs roundup] Be a part of building great tech with these program manager roles

Businesses today have intersectional and cross-functional projects and programs that contribute to larger business outcomes. To help them deliver these programs successfully, skilled program managers are the need of the hour.





A program manager will have to incorporate elements of managerial work and technical skills. Program managers in any domain are expected to design a roadmap for programs, implement them efficiently to ensure all the pieces of the business are put together in place to make the program a success.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings for program managers:





Senior Program Manager

Amazon India

Experience needed: 5+ years





The candidate will have to advocate on behalf of the customer during all tech engagements to ensure a consistent high-bar on excellence and project delivery, and manage all key technical aspects of the customer service and experience improvement. Amazon teams in India work on complex business challenges to innovate and create efficient solutions that enable various businesses, including the websites across the world as well as support payments, transportation, and digital products and services like the Kindle family of tablets, e-readers and the store.





Program Manager

ITC Infotech

Experience needed: 3+ years





Reporting in Bengaluru, the applicant should have excellent abilities to understand scope, track, and follow up. With great levels of commitment and sincerity, the candidate should have the ability to solve problems, troubleshoot and be quantitative. While having excellent skills in MS Excel and Powerpoint, the candidate should also have good understanding of the service offerings by the company, technology platforms, and tools in IT services.





Program Manager

Hewlett Packard

Experience needed: 10+ years





The applicants should have relevant experience with industry standard products in server, storage, and networking. The candidate will work with cross-functional teams to deliver quality Edgeline IoT and Moonshot systems, while demonstrating the ability to effectively manage competing tasks and priorities in a fast-paced fluid environment. This position requires a person that can effectively respond to changing program requirements, changes to product roadmaps and manage compressed schedules while meeting business requirements.





Program Manager

Riversand Technologies

Experience needed: 8-12 years





The products brought to life by the candidate will transform how businesses use data within their organisations, bring information to the market and solve the toughest business problems using data management tools and analytics. The candidate will continue to grow the company's solution portfolio and provide all the relevant support for our clients in retail, manufacturing, distribution, energy, food services and healthcare. Knowledge of data management, data analytics, MDM and PIM products will be a plus.





Quality Program Manager

LeadSquared

Experience needed: 5+ years





LeadSquared is looking for a software quality assurance professional who will be responsible for driving quality improvement in the company. The selected person will directly report to the Vice President of Engineering. The candidate will be a single point of contact for all customer facing teams to capture issues and bugs reported by customers. He/she will track all issues to closure by working closely with engineering teams, and work with respective engineering teams to drive corrective and preventive actions.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







