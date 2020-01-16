[Jobs roundup] Use and hone your business development skills with these openings

Effective promotion has always been the key to success in the growth of startups. While providing good service is the core of any company, effective communication with clients is essential. This is where a business development manager comes in.





Business development managers liaise between a company and its potential clients.





They are the major players in finding new business opportunities for the company. They will form cordial relations with clients and focus on networking.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings for business development managers.

Business Development Manager

Syskonics International

Experience needed: Freshers





The company is looking for charismatic freshers who can identify business opportunities through careful research and analysis. They should be able to develop relationships with prospective clients to sell products and solutions. Suggesting product improvements and recommending new opportunities forms a part of their job role. If being up-to-date and informed is your persona, you might be their right fit.





Business Development Manager

Meesho

Experience needed: 2-5 years





Meesho is on the lookout for candidates with passion and grit to achieve highly ambitious targets to join their team. The candidates are expected to identify, build, and manage vendors acquisition processes across products. They should also manage the end-to-end vendor contracting processes. Negotiations with vendors and coordination with operations team would be their duty.





Business Development Manager

Pickcel

Experience needed: 3-5 years





Successful candidates should reach out to inbound clients, generate leads, and provide prospective customers with services. They must identify, qualify, and secure business opportunities. They should build relationships with clients and understand client needs. They will collaborate with the sales and engineering teams to ideate ways to grow accounts. They must maintain short and long-term business development plans. The company seeks candidates who are energetic, eloquent, and enthusiastic.





Business Development Manager

Headout

Experience needed: 4+ years





At Headout, the role of a business development manager would be to structure, negotiate, and execute partnerships. The ideal candidate will have experience in closing deals with SMEs and large corporations and possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills. They should strategise a business development plan, identify and close new partnerships, and extend into account management. They will be expected to track, analyse, and communicate key metrics to internal and external stakeholders.





Business Development Manager – Corporate Sales

HappyPerks

Experience needed: 3-5 years





The selected candidate will be responsible for creating a pipeline and listing the clients, MNCs, SMEs, and service providers for prospective tie-ups. They are expected to own the complete sales cycle and develop client engagement material. They must focus on revenue generation by identifying new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for existing clients. They should work towards positioning the company as a top contender.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







