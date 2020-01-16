[Jobs roundup] Use and hone your business development skills with these openings

If you are enthusiastic about being the driving force behind a company’s business development, these job openings may be perfect for you.

By Swetha M
16th Jan 2020
Effective promotion has always been the key to success in the growth of startups. While providing good service is the core of any company, effective communication with clients is essential. This is where a business development manager comes in.


Business development managers liaise between a company and its potential clients.


They are the major players in finding new business opportunities for the company. They will form cordial relations with clients and focus on networking.


YourStory has curated a list of job openings for business development managers.

Business Development Manager

Syskonics International 

Experience needed: Freshers


The company is looking for charismatic freshers who can identify business opportunities through careful research and analysis. They should be able to develop relationships with prospective clients to sell products and solutions. Suggesting product improvements and recommending new opportunities forms a part of their job role. If being up-to-date and informed is your persona, you might be their right fit.


For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager

Meesho

Experience needed: 2-5 years


Meesho is on the lookout for candidates with passion and grit to achieve highly ambitious targets to join their team. The candidates are expected to identify, build, and manage vendors acquisition processes across products. They should also manage the end-to-end vendor contracting processes. Negotiations with vendors and coordination with operations team would be their duty.


For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager

Pickcel

Experience needed: 3-5 years


Successful candidates should reach out to inbound clients, generate leads, and provide prospective customers with services. They must identify, qualify, and secure business opportunities. They should build relationships with clients and understand client needs. They will collaborate with the sales and engineering teams to ideate ways to grow accounts. They must maintain short and long-term business development plans. The company seeks candidates who are energetic, eloquent, and enthusiastic. 


For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager

Headout

Experience needed: 4+ years


At Headout, the role of a business development manager would be to structure, negotiate, and execute partnerships. The ideal candidate will have experience in closing deals with SMEs and large corporations and possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills. They should strategise a business development plan, identify and close new partnerships, and extend into account management. They will be expected to track, analyse, and communicate key metrics to internal and external stakeholders.


For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager – Corporate Sales

HappyPerks

Experience needed: 3-5 years


The selected candidate will be responsible for creating a pipeline and listing the clients, MNCs, SMEs, and service providers for prospective tie-ups. They are expected to own the complete sales cycle and develop client engagement material. They must focus on revenue generation by identifying new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for existing clients. They should work towards positioning the company as a top contender.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Swetha M

