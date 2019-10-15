Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the man at the helm of ecommerce giant Flipkart, maybe the Chief Executive Officer of the company, but in his mind, the key role of a CEO is being an enabler, or more precisely - the Chief Enabling Officer.





At the 10th edition of YourStory's flagship event Techsparks, Kalyan revealed that the secret to being an effective CEO was having a high-level vision, a solid team, and grooming talent. His next big dream, as he says, is to take Flipkart to a ‘real exit’ in the next three years.





The internet is your permanent record. And what you post online not only affects you and your immediate circle of people, but can also affect an entrepreneur’s quest for funding, said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of Cred, as he delivered the closing keynote at TechSparks 2019, YourStory’s annual flagship event.

Natascha Badmann, 52, is a triathlete and one of the best in the field of endurance racing, with six wins at the Ironman World Championships. Speaking to HerStory, she talks about her journey so far, the hurdles she has faced, and how she has stayed on top of her game.

In a panel discussion at the 10th edition of YourStory's TechSparks, experts from the healthcare sector discussed how technology can enable better care and diagnosis for people who don’t have access to doctors.

For the past five decades, Narayanaswami Iyer has been teaching Mathematics to students of all ages and disciplines, even while being a full-time working professional. He believes age is just a number and everyone must do whatever they can to make a difference.

Titled ‘Sales Sutra: 3 Definitive Principles to Become a Trusted Advisor and Create Predictable Sales’, the Senior Vice-President and Head-Asia of Manthan's workshop served up three simple yet effective strategies for every sales owner — in his words, sutras.

Pramod Kumar, Director, Guesture

Started in 2015, Guesture has 3,150 beds across two properties in Bengaluru. Read how the brand is staying unique compared to market leaders NestAway, ZoloStays, Stanza Living, etc.

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of Mumbai-based NeuroLeap, talks about how his startup, which uses advanced brain-computer interface-based technology to understand brain activity, can help us understand what is going on in the human brain.

