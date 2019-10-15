A

Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)

At the 10th edition of YourStory's flagship event Techsparks, Kalyan revealed that the secret to being an effective CEO was having a high-level vision, a solid team, and grooming talent.

By Team YS
15th Oct 2019
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the man at the helm of ecommerce giant Flipkart, maybe the Chief Executive Officer of the company, but in his mind, the key role of a CEO is being an enabler, or more precisely - the Chief Enabling Officer.


At the 10th edition of YourStory's flagship event Techsparks, Kalyan revealed that the secret to being an effective CEO was having a high-level vision, a solid team, and grooming talent. His next big dream, as he says, is to take Flipkart to a ‘real exit’ in the next three years.


Flipkart

Kunal Shah on why social media could make or break funding attempts

Kunal Shah

The internet is your permanent record. And what you post online not only affects you and your immediate circle of people, but can also affect an entrepreneur’s quest for funding, said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of Cred, as he delivered the closing keynote at TechSparks 2019, YourStory’s annual flagship event.

Meet World Champion triathlete Natascha Badmann

Natascha Badmann

Natascha Badmann, 52, is a triathlete and one of the best in the field of endurance racing, with six wins at the Ironman World Championships. Speaking to HerStory, she talks about her journey so far, the hurdles she has faced, and how she has stayed on top of her game.

How technology is disrupting healthtech in India

Healthtech Panel - tsparks

In a panel discussion at the 10th edition of YourStory's TechSparks, experts from the healthcare sector discussed how technology can enable better care and diagnosis for people who don’t have access to doctors.

‘77-year-young’ retired professional is instilling a love for Math

Monday Motivation - Narayanaswami Iyer

For the past five decades, Narayanaswami Iyer has been teaching Mathematics to students of all ages and disciplines, even while being a full-time working professional. He believes age is just a number and everyone must do whatever they can to make a difference.

Manthan's Amit Agarwal breaks down his golden rules for sales

amit agarwal_manthan

Titled ‘Sales Sutra: 3 Definitive Principles to Become a Trusted Advisor and Create Predictable Sales’, the Senior Vice-President and Head-Asia of Manthan's workshop served up three simple yet effective strategies for every sales owner — in his words, sutras.

Guesture is making Rs 10 Cr a year with its community-driven approach for co-living

pramod kumar

Pramod Kumar, Director, Guesture

Started in 2015, Guesture has 3,150 beds across two properties in Bengaluru. Read how the brand is staying unique compared to market leaders NestAway, ZoloStays, Stanza Living, etc.

NeuroLeap’s Kumaar Bagrodia says there’s no magic but technology to understand your brain

Neuroleap

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of Mumbai-based NeuroLeap, talks about how his startup, which uses advanced brain-computer interface-based technology to understand brain activity, can help us understand what is going on in the human brain.

Authors
Team YS

