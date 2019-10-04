What is SAIF Partners’ investment thesis; Festive sales generate over $1B GMV

For many years now, Mridul Arora, Managing Director, SAIF Partners, has been focussing on consumer internet businesses in the fintech and healthtech space. Speaking about his investment philosophy, he says the Indian startup ecosystem today has seen a sea of change. In a conversation with YourStory, Mridul speaks about the fund’s investment thesis, philosophy, and the key investment trends.





The six-day ongoing festive sale period of competing ecommerce majors – Flipkart and Amazon, has generated over $1 billion of gross merchandise volume (GMV), according to RedSeer Consultancy.

Kantilal Parmar, Founder, Chamundi Agarbathi

Chamundi Agarbathi is a Bengaluru-based brand that was started in 2010 in a 1,200 sq ft space. The company now exports its agarbathis to various countries, recording an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has changed the way industries function - from providing solutions in healthcare and social sectors to addressing farmers’ woes. An important tool, these 5 startups are disrupting diverse industries with their socially relevant ideas

(L-R) Sudarshana Pai, Sahar Mansoor, Tanvi Johri, Veena Balakrishnan

As we become more aware about the harmful effects of plastic, it’s important to make the switch to eco-friendly products. Take a look at these five startups led by women, that offer a range of sustainable alternatives.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola

Ola Electric, ride hailing unicorn Ola’s EV entity, has published a report in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The report suggests building a strong value chain to ensure adoption of e-mobility, and focuses on the challenges faced by the sector.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Repos Energy is fuelling door-to-door delivery of diesel, thereby tackling dead mileage, spillage, pilferage, and adulteration. Backed by Ratan Tata, it’s stepping on the gas to target over 65 percent of India’s daily diesel consumption.

Udaan founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar

Udaan, a B2B ecommerce platform has raised $585 million funding led by Tencent, Altimeter, Footpath Ventures, Hillhouse, GGV Capital, and Citi Ventures. With this round of funding Udaan’s valuation is said to be $2.5 billion to $3 billion.






