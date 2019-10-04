A

What is SAIF Partners’ investment thesis; Festive sales generate over $1B GMV

In a conversation with YourStory, Mridul Arora, Managing Director, SAIF Partners, speaks about the fund’s investment thesis, philosophy, and the key investment trends.

By Team YS
4th Oct 2019
For many years now, Mridul Arora, Managing Director, SAIF Partners, has been focussing on consumer internet businesses in the fintech and healthtech space. Speaking about his investment philosophy, he says the Indian startup ecosystem today has seen a sea of change. In a conversation with YourStory, Mridul speaks about the fund’s investment thesis, philosophy, and the key investment trends.


Mridul Arora

Amazon, Flipkart festive sales generate over $1B GMV

Amazon, Flipkart

The six-day ongoing festive sale period of competing ecommerce majors – Flipkart and Amazon, has generated over $1 billion of gross merchandise volume (GMV), according to RedSeer Consultancy.

Entrepreneur Kantilal Parmar’s success with Chamundi Agarbathi

Chamundi agarbathi

Kantilal Parmar, Founder, Chamundi Agarbathi

Chamundi Agarbathi is a Bengaluru-based brand that was started in 2010 in a 1,200 sq ft space. The company now exports its agarbathis to various countries, recording an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore.

5 startups making the most of AI to solve social problems

Artificial Intelligence Courses for Students

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has changed the way industries function - from providing solutions in healthcare and social sectors to addressing farmers’ woes. An important tool, these 5 startups are disrupting diverse industries with their socially relevant ideas

5 women-led startups offering eco-friendly alternatives to plastic

Plastic alternatives women startups

(L-R) Sudarshana Pai, Sahar Mansoor, Tanvi Johri, Veena Balakrishnan

As we become more aware about the harmful effects of plastic, it’s important to make the switch to eco-friendly products. Take a look at these five startups led by women, that offer a range of sustainable alternatives.

What India should do to be EV-ready by 2022: Ola

Ola Electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Ola

Ola Electric, ride hailing unicorn Ola’s EV entity, has published a report in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The report suggests building a strong value chain to ensure adoption of e-mobility, and focuses on the challenges faced by the sector.

Petrol pump on wheels: Repos Energy clocks Rs 2 Cr turnover in 2 years

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Repos Energy is fuelling door-to-door delivery of diesel, thereby tackling dead mileage, spillage, pilferage, and adulteration. Backed by Ratan Tata, it’s stepping on the gas to target over 65 percent of India’s daily diesel consumption.

Udaan raises investment of $585M led by Tencent, Altimeter, others

Udaan Funding

Udaan founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar

Udaan, a B2B ecommerce platform has raised $585 million funding led by Tencent, Altimeter, Footpath Ventures, Hillhouse, GGV Capital, and Citi Ventures. With this round of funding Udaan’s valuation is said to be $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

Authors
Team YS

PMO holds meeting of secretaries on draft national logistics policy

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Expense management platform Fyle raises additional $4.5M from Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

From acorn to unicorn: 12 success tips for startups from the journey of Bigbasket

Madanmohan Rao

[Podcast] Hari Menon on scaling Bigbasket and disrupting the grocery industry in India

Anand Daniel

Amazon, Flipkart festive sale generates over $1.8B GMV, says RedSeer

Thimmaya Poojary

With 1,850 attacks a minute, how 25-year-old Quick Heal is solidifying its cybersecurity presence

Sampath Putrevu

