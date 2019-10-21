One good idea is all you need - your startup fix for the week

The Founder of Nobel Prize once said, “If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied.” Born on October 21, 1833, Alfred Nobel’s one idea led to the invention of the revolutionary dynamite.





The scientist also institutionalised the prestigious Nobel Prize, awarded to individuals who excel in the fields of chemistry, physics, medicine, economic sciences, literature, and peacekeeping.





Cut to the present day and innovations continue to rule among us. In a recent report released by Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019, India emerged as the third-largest ecosystem for more successful startups right behind China and the US. Indian startups are also going global, with about 26 Indian tech startups successfully pitching at NASSCOM's Japan VC network.





Bengaluru-based Tech30 startup Stylumia is a B2B SaaS platform, which aims to help fashion and lifestyle businesses with demand forecasting or plan accuracies at the trend/product level.

(L-R) Naitik, Sumit and Parag, founders of GoBolt

GoBOLT is bringing visibility and technology to the fragmented supply chain by optimising asset utilisation. The logistics tech startup has 40 customers so far.

Nimesa Co-founder Tapesh Goyal

Founded by Tapesh Goyal and Rajesh Vaidhyanathan in August 2018, Bengaluru-based Tech 30 startup Nimesa leverages virtualisation technology for data management, promising considerable savings in time and money.

Founded by Aghin Johnson, Socialmob makes for more direct connects and networking between artists and fans. It also gives people a chance to support the indie music industry directly.

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Championing the human brain’s many wonders is Mumbai-based startup NeuroLeap, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia in 2017. It uses technology to understand the brain and enhance its ability to perform at an optimal level.

From L to R: Dr Anil Prabhakar, Srinivasa Rao Alluri, Mark Mathias and Sunil Gupta.

In an age when business houses battle constant cyber threats, Bengaluru-based startup QNu Labs protects digital assets with hack-proof encryption.

Rohit Dube, Co-Founder, Moonstone Hammock

Started by five friends, Mumbai startup Moonstone Hammock provides a one-of-a-kind adventure tourism experience to campers across India. Their goal? To generate Rs 5 crore in revenue with their bespoke bell-shaped and floating tents.

