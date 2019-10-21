A

One good idea is all you need - your startup fix for the week

Born on October 21, 1833, Alfred Nobel’s one idea led to the invention of the revolutionary dynamite.

By Team YS
21st Oct 2019
The Founder of Nobel Prize once said, “If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied.” Born on October 21, 1833, Alfred Nobel’s one idea led to the invention of the revolutionary dynamite. 


The scientist also institutionalised the prestigious Nobel Prize, awarded to individuals who excel in the fields of chemistry, physics, medicine, economic sciences, literature, and peacekeeping.


Cut to the present day and innovations continue to rule among us. In a recent report released by Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019, India emerged as the third-largest ecosystem for more successful startups right behind China and the US. Indian startups are also going global, with about 26 Indian tech startups successfully pitching at NASSCOM's Japan VC network.


Indo-Japan

Startup by former Myntra exec is making fashion more intelligent

Stylumia

Bengaluru-based Tech30 startup Stylumia is a B2B SaaS platform, which aims to help fashion and lifestyle businesses with demand forecasting or plan accuracies at the trend/product level.

This Gurugram startup is driving efficiency in the logistics industry

GoBolt

(L-R) Naitik, Sumit and Parag, founders of GoBolt

GoBOLT is bringing visibility and technology to the fragmented supply chain by optimising asset utilisation. The logistics tech startup has 40 customers so far.

Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management

Nimesa-founder - Tapesh Goyal

Nimesa Co-founder Tapesh Goyal

Founded by Tapesh Goyal and Rajesh Vaidhyanathan in August 2018, Bengaluru-based Tech 30 startup Nimesa leverages virtualisation technology for data management, promising considerable savings in time and money.

Aghin Johnson started a community for independent artists 

Socialmob

Founded by Aghin Johnson, Socialmob makes for more direct connects and networking between artists and fans. It also gives people a chance to support the indie music industry directly.

Meet NeuroLeap, a startup for the human brain

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Championing the human brain’s many wonders is Mumbai-based startup NeuroLeap, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia in 2017. It uses technology to understand the brain and enhance its ability to perform at an optimal level.

Qnu Labs protects corporate data with quantum technology

QNu Labs

From L to R: Dr Anil Prabhakar, Srinivasa Rao Alluri, Mark Mathias and Sunil Gupta.

In an age when business houses battle constant cyber threats, Bengaluru-based startup QNu Labs protects digital assets with hack-proof encryption.

How 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Rohit Dube, Co-Founder, Moonstone Hammock

Rohit Dube, Co-Founder, Moonstone Hammock

Started by five friends, Mumbai startup Moonstone Hammock provides a one-of-a-kind adventure tourism experience to campers across India. Their goal? To generate Rs 5 crore in revenue with their bespoke bell-shaped and floating tents.

Authors
Team YS

