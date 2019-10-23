[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe raised Rs 30 crore in its Series A funding round, led by health and wellness focussed fund Alkemi Growth Capital. It plans to use the capital to strengthen its R&D, product development, and expand its distribution.





In a statement, Alkemi Growth Capital's spokesperson said,





"Personal and home hygiene is an essential category to wellness. As a consumer-oriented and agile brand, Pee Safe is operating in a large, growing market and addressing important areas of concern in the hygiene segment. The team has created and introduced innovative, environment-friendly products that resonate with consumers.”





Pee Safe aims to help fight India's health issues that are brought on by unhygienic conditions. In the last 30 months, it claims to have disrupted women’s hygiene products’ segment by introducing environment friendly products.





The brand started with a Toilet Seat Sanitizer product, which is its bestselling item. This was followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene.





Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe





Pee Safe was founded by Vikas Bagaria and Dheeraj Jain in 2013. Its other offerings include eco-friendly sanitary napkins, organic cotton tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, breast pads, natural intimate washes, wipes and sweat Pads for both men and women, and anti-pollution dust masks.





On the funding, Vikas said,





“Alkemi brings a global understanding of this space. We are aligned on one common goal – make Pee Safe a household brand that is synonymous with quality. What started as a journey with one product, inspired by my own personal experience, is now a basket of many products, inspired by the personal experiences of several thousands of our loyal customer base. Apart from helping with product development and other aspects, the capital infusion will help us support our talent needs in areas such as sales, marketing and finance.”





At present, Pee Safe products are available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organised stores across more than 40 cities. They can be also bought through the company's website and across ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.





The brand has also launched its products in the subcontinent region and plans to expand its reach globally in the next five years.





Pee Safe raised a Pre-Series funding of $1 million (Rs 6.4 crore) in June 2017 from a group of investors, including Venture Catalysts Alfa Capital, which operates out of Detroit, Rome, Zurich, and Mumbai; Amit Choudhary, Partner at Motilal Oswal Private Equity; and former FreeCharge CEO Govindarajan Parthasarathy, among others.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







