The triumph of good over evil - your startup fix for the week

Millions across the world are celebrating Navratri, a festival celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. Many consider the celebrations as the start of something new. What are you celebrating?





Speaking of starting something new, this week, we explored Lambda School, an online coding bootcamp based out of San Francisco, which is now placing its bets on India. Austen Allred, Founder of Lambda School, says that Indian employers say that the university and college system in the country do a poor job of preparing graduates for the workforce.





With its students getting consistently hired within 48 hours of graduation, here’s how Lambda School is rapidly garnering interest and attention across the venture and startup circles of India.





We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday

Harabaag deploys sanchalaks (village-level entrepreneurs) to collect farmer data on a mobile app.

Mumbai-based Harabaag claims to have captured crop data from nearly 120,000 farmers in two years. The bootstrapped startup is doubling its revenue month-on-month, and looks to expand into the cow belt.

Samara Mahindra, Founder and CEO, Carer

Samara Mahindra started Carer in 2018 with an aim to bring a holistic approach to cancer care. Now, the platform, which has tied up with top hospitals in the country, is aiming to treat other critical conditions.

San Jose and Hyderabad-based startup Schrocken is an enterprise blockchain-powered SaaS platform that helps businesses collaborate with other organisations to enable cross-enterprise transactions in a secure manner.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Repos Energy is fuelling door-to-door delivery of diesel, thereby tackling dead mileage, spillage, pilferage, and adulteration. Backed by Ratan Tata, it’s stepping on the gas to target over 65 percent of India’s daily diesel consumption.

The world of GST, taxes, and accounting may seem arduous and complicated, but Hyderabad-based EZTax is a SaaS-based platform that is making it easier to navigate for startups and businesses.

Team Potafo

Despite the presence of food delivery startups like Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery app Potafo is winning the game in this city. Started in 2017, it has tied up with Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association to have the best restaurants in Kozhikode as its exclusive partners.

Wobot Team image

Delhi-based Wobot is an AI-powered computer vision SaaS that helps hospitality, food, retail, and manufacturing businesses monitor operations. The startup currently has 2,000 installations, and is looking to scale its subscription model.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



