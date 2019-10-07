A

The triumph of good over evil - your startup fix for the week

Millions across the world are celebrating Navratri, a festival celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. Many consider the celebrations as the start of something new. What are you celebrating?

By Team YS
7th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Millions across the world are celebrating Navratri, a festival celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. Many consider the celebrations as the start of something new. What are you celebrating?


Speaking of starting something new, this week, we explored Lambda School, an online coding bootcamp based out of San Francisco, which is now placing its bets on India. Austen Allred, Founder of Lambda School, says that Indian employers say that the university and college system in the country do a poor job of preparing graduates for the workforce. 


With its students getting consistently hired within 48 hours of graduation, here’s how Lambda School is rapidly garnering interest and attention across the venture and startup circles of India.


Lambda School

We've a bouquet of startup stories to inspire you this Monday

Harabaag organises post-harvest supply chain using micro-level crop data

Harabaag_Sanchalaks

Harabaag deploys sanchalaks (village-level entrepreneurs) to collect farmer data on a mobile app.

Mumbai-based Harabaag claims to have captured crop data from nearly 120,000 farmers in two years. The bootstrapped startup is doubling its revenue month-on-month, and looks to expand into the cow belt.

Oncology startup Carer aims to treat critical illnesses with holistic healing

Carer

Samara Mahindra, Founder and CEO, Carer

Samara Mahindra started Carer in 2018 with an aim to bring a holistic approach to cancer care. Now, the platform, which has tied up with top hospitals in the country, is aiming to treat other critical conditions.

Schrocken uses blockchain to bring transparency to enterprise business

Schroken

San Jose and Hyderabad-based startup Schrocken is an enterprise blockchain-powered SaaS platform that helps businesses collaborate with other organisations to enable cross-enterprise transactions in a secure manner.

Petrol pump on wheels: Repos Energy clocks Rs 2 Cr turnover in 2 years

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, Co-Founders of Repos Energy

Repos Energy is fuelling door-to-door delivery of diesel, thereby tackling dead mileage, spillage, pilferage, and adulteration. Backed by Ratan Tata, it’s stepping on the gas to target over 65 percent of India’s daily diesel consumption.

EZTax is making accounting easier for SMEs and startups

EZTax

The world of GST, taxes, and accounting may seem arduous and complicated, but Hyderabad-based EZTax is a SaaS-based platform that is making it easier to navigate for startups and businesses.

Potafo is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Potafo

Team Potafo

Despite the presence of food delivery startups like Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery app Potafo is winning the game in this city. Started in 2017, it has tied up with Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association to have the best restaurants in Kozhikode as its exclusive partners.

Wobot uses AI to detect food hygiene and other safety parameters

Wobot

Wobot Team image

Delhi-based Wobot is an AI-powered computer vision SaaS that helps hospitality, food, retail, and manufacturing businesses monitor operations. The startup currently has 2,000 installations, and is looking to scale its subscription model.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] From a near shutdown, Zoomcar zoomed its way to becoming India’s first vehicle rental startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
The triumph of good over evil - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Inside the new Modi app: Instagram-like Stories, live events, 'exclusive' content, and more

Sohini Mitter

This blockchain startup promises to bring down the steep cost of managing invoices

Thimmaya Poojary

SaaS platform AIHealth aims to stop financial embezzlement in clinics

Vishal Krishna

‘Posters don’t define culture; what you do defines culture’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

How this SaaS-based HR tech startup is promising a better appraisal for employees

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore