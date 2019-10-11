A

Eye on the future: meet the startups exhibiting at TechSparks 2019

India's favourite startup conference, TechSparks, is back on October 11-12 in Bengaluru! All eyes are on the speakers on stage - and on the startups exhibiting at the conference venue, as shown in this photo showcase.

By Madanmohan Rao
11th Oct 2019
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 385 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0
TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised by YourStory. The impressive speaker lineup this year includes the founders of Paytm, Ola, Inmobi, Udaan, CRED, Ninjakart, Zerodha, Drivezy, DailyHunt, PolicyBazaar, IndiaLends, PhonePe, ShareChat, Delhivery, Licious, Furlenco, Zilingo, and many more.


The theme of the 10th edition of the conference is ‘India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, Intelligence-led.’ In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks 2019 (see also our earlier showcases from TechSparks 2018, 2017, 2016). They represent India as well as other countries like Germany and Japan; some are graduates from accelerator cohorts of Oracle and NetApp.


The exhibitor lineup this year includes ConfimTkt, SlangLabs, FutuRocket, Takano, sCoolMeal, AjnaLens, AppApe, Living Food Company, Doreming, Raw Pressery, RazorPay, WeWork, QuirqStation, GrpTalk, Put Kadalai, Drivezy, NLPbots, DreamGP, BlueTokai, NaturalsAyur, CloudSEK, and Kingsmen Coffee.


Now what have you done today to not just dream big but do big and scale big?


1
2
3
4
5
6
6a
8
9
11
12
13
14
14c
15
16
17
18
19
20
22

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

