Eye on the future: meet the startups exhibiting at TechSparks 2019

TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised by YourStory. The impressive speaker lineup this year includes the founders of Paytm, Ola, Inmobi, Udaan, CRED, Ninjakart, Zerodha, Drivezy, DailyHunt, PolicyBazaar, IndiaLends, PhonePe, ShareChat, Delhivery, Licious, Furlenco, Zilingo, and many more.





The theme of the 10th edition of the conference is ‘India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, Intelligence-led.’ In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks 2019 (see also our earlier showcases from TechSparks 2018, 2017, 2016). They represent India as well as other countries like Germany and Japan; some are graduates from accelerator cohorts of Oracle and NetApp.





The exhibitor lineup this year includes ConfimTkt, SlangLabs, FutuRocket, Takano, sCoolMeal, AjnaLens, AppApe, Living Food Company, Doreming, Raw Pressery, RazorPay, WeWork, QuirqStation, GrpTalk, Put Kadalai, Drivezy, NLPbots, DreamGP, BlueTokai, NaturalsAyur, CloudSEK, and Kingsmen Coffee.





