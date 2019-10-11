A

TechSparks 2019: What the doers of the Indian startup ecosystem are up to (and other top stories of the day)

With its theme of ‘India 2025: Inclusive, Future-ready, and Intelligence-led’, know first-hand what the doers in the startup ecosystem are thinking.

By Team YS
11th Oct 2019
It’s that time of the year again. The curtains will go up on India’s oldest and most definitive tech conferences, TechSparks, this morning in Bengaluru.


This is the 10th year of TechSparks that has been witnessed by over 40,000 people over these past years, including more than 10,000 startups. Over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in building over 15 lakh connections, creating over three lakh jobs and helping companies raise more than $1.2 billion in funding.


With its theme of ‘India 2025: Inclusive, Future-ready, and Intelligence-led’, know first-hand what the doers in the startup ecosystem are thinking.


TechSparks

Rajan Anandan bets on the founding team of startups

Angel investor, Rajan Anandan

Angel investor, Rajan Anandan

In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Rajan Anandan, angel investor and ex-VP, Google India & South East Asia talks about his learnings so far, the changing dynamics across sectors, and the future of the Indian startup ecosystem as he sees it.

World Mental Health Day: What ails our young girls?

Mental health women

Research indicates that women are twice as likely to develop common mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression, when compared to men. According to WHO, women are also more likely to experience trauma, often due to sexual assault or abuse, and therefore tend to suffer from PTSD.

Hong Kong's WHub enters India to leverage cross-border scaling

WHub

The WHub team.

With the intention to enable startups to grow out of their home markets, both from Hong Kong and Bengaluru, the WHub team is now actively participating in various tech and startup forums around the country.

The Beej Box is on a mission to restore India's green cover

Founders

Uttkarsh Gangwar and Chitra Chauhan, Founders, The Beej Box.

The Beej Box, a Mumbai-based social enterprise founded by Uttkarsh Gangwar and Chitra Chauhan in 2018, is on a mission to restore all the green cover that the nation has lost, by providing people with ready-to-plant Beej Balls. 

Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator

Google

From an AI-based skincare expert to a startup helping more than 450 million stakeholders including farmers and food-processing companies, here are the 10 startups that made the cut for Google's accelerator programme.

This Mumbai entrepreneur built a Rs 1,000 Cr medical devices business

suresh vazirani

Suresh Vazirani, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Transasia BioMedicals

Started in 1979 by Suresh Vazirani, Transasia BioMedicals offers IVD products and solutions in biochemistry, hematology, coagulation, immunology, and many more. Here's Suresh's story.

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh coworking seats by 2020

WeWork files it IPO prospectus


Asserting that there would be no impact on the Indian operation, due to deferment of public issue of US-based WeWork, India Business Head Karan Virwani said the company has already invested Rs 1,300 crore in this business.

Authors
Team YS

