A

Delhi-based Yaantra’s journey to become Rs 200 crore business (and other top stories of the day)

Yaantra has grown 240 percent in six years and raised over $12 million. It now aims to start selling new phones and create a connected device ecosystem.

By Team YS
8th Oct 2019
When Delhi startup Yaantra set up shop in 2013, its three co-founders Jayant Jha, Ankit Saraf, and Anmol Gupta were barely into their mid-20s. Six years since inception, the trio has managed to convert their mobile repair, refurbishing, and reselling services into a Rs 200 crore business.


Yaantra has grown 240 percent in six years and raised over $12 million. It now aims to start selling new phones and create a connected device ecosystem.


Yaantra

Inside the new Modi app: Instagram-like Stories, 'exclusive' content, and more

modi app

To mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, his eponymous app got a makeover. The PM's official Twitter handle declared that the upgraded app is much "faster and sleeker" and "enables easier access to exclusive content".

5 young activists are fighting the climate change war

Climate activist

The climate change movement is in full force today, but the credit goes beyond just Greta Thunberg. Take a look at five other young activists fighting to change the system and save the planet.

Param Network promises to bring down steep cost of managing invoices

Param Network founder

Vaideeswaran Sethuraman, founder & CEO, Param Network

Param Network has created a technology platform based on blockchain technology, which can reduce the complexity of handling invoices while also ensuring there is trust and transparency in the entire process.

These Indian sportswomen have secured their place at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Indian women qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Rio 2016 was not a great show for India in terms of the medal tally, but the performances of women athletes won hearts back home. With Tokyo 2020 not far away, more women athletes are hoping for a podium finish.

HR tech startup Dockabl promises a better appraisal for employees

Dockabl founders

(L to R) Sanjeev and Samarth Co-founders , Dockabl

Almost every company has an appraisal cycle or salary increment. To make the process more user-friendly, two human resources management professionals, Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover, started Dockabl in 2017.

Devdas Goswami has been rescuing and serving the homeless for 35 years

monday motivation

From feeding the poor to giving shelter to the homeless, 60-year-old Devdas Goswami is running two homes for the needy, and has given new life to hundreds of people.

Government is building awareness on Intellectual Property Rights for small businesses

IPR

Issues about intellectual property rights (IPRs) have become critical for the sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in their attempts at achieving a competitive advantage. Here's a quick look at some of the major and minor activities undertaken by the Government in building awareness on intellectual property rights for small businesses.

Authors
Team YS

