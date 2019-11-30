How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity at its silent stations (and other stories of the day)

Read more on how Amazon India provided opportunities to more than 650 individuals with speech and hearing impairments across its fulfilment network.

By Team YS
30th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

One of India's top online retailer, Amazon India, has been setting up ‘silent stations’ across Mumbai since 2017, where all the operations and package deliveries are handled by individuals with hearing and speech impairments. Read more on how Amazon India provided opportunities to more than 650 individuals with speech and hearing impairments across its fulfilment network.


amazon_capsule

Grand challenge launched to seek payments solutions for feature phones

4G download

CIIE.CO, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have come together to launch a Grand Challenge to bring innovators from around the world to submit ideas and solutions that can enable feature phone users in India to transact easily and securely.


These entrepreneurs reform education with an after-school programme

Ruchi and Anju

Ruchi (left), Anju (right)

Women entrepreneurs Ruchi Jhawar and Anju Modi offer innovative education beyond the confines of a classroom with their startup Cogitus. The duo helps students improve their creativity and higher order thinking skills at centres across the country.


How Pearson aims to capture the Indian market with PTE Academic

Pearson Global

It has been 10 years since Pearson launched PTE Academic, its language proficiency exam, in India. Freya Thomas, SVP, English Assessment and PTE Academic, talks about the company’s journey and what it aims to achieve in the coming years.


Hello peace and calm, bye-bye stress and anxiety with Insight Timer

insight timer

If stress and tension are getting you down, it’s time to put yourself on the happiness track. We review mindfulness app Insight Timer, which offers the largest free library of guided meditations with more than 24,000 titles.


This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours a day

Wakefit

Source: Wakefit.Co

Bengaluru-based online sleep solutions company Wakefit.co has come up with a unique opportunity, called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, for interested candidates, who are ready to demonstrate their sleeping skills for nine hours every night, for 100 days.


How a 19-year-old is employing prisoners to upcycle temple waste

Akash Singh

19-year-old Akash Singh

Akash Singh's social impact startup Energinee Innovations aims to solve two problems. The UP-based team is helping temples recycle waste and enabling prisoners to get a livelihood.


Ambrane's growth to a Rs 103 Cr turnover brand

Ambrane

Ashok Rajpal, Founder and Managing Director, Ambrane

Ambrane manufactures and sells mobile accessories and audio products across India and internationally exports to Dubai and Sweden. Its wide range includes speakers, chargers, and rugged cables, apart from power banks. The company's main agenda is to balance the fast-changing needs of the Indian consumer with product innovations and designs. 


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm in talks to raise another $1B funding: sources

Press Trust of India

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity at its silent stations (and other stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

If you’re a fitness nerd, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music smartwatch is your best ‘fit’

Sahil Bhalla

How Kolkata-based Amar Canvas is helping artists across India paint entrepreneurial dreams

Apurva P

CIIE.CO, BMGF, NPCI launch Grand Challenge to enable digital payments for feature phones

Apurva P

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Insurtech startup Acko raises $16M from Ascent Capital

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] GreyAtom raises pre-Series A round of $1.2M from Montane Ventures, others

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore