How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity at its silent stations (and other stories of the day)
Read more on how Amazon India provided opportunities to more than 650 individuals with speech and hearing impairments across its fulfilment network.
- +0
- +0
One of India's top online retailer, Amazon India, has been setting up ‘silent stations’ across Mumbai since 2017, where all the operations and package deliveries are handled by individuals with hearing and speech impairments. Read more on how Amazon India provided opportunities to more than 650 individuals with speech and hearing impairments across its fulfilment network.
Grand challenge launched to seek payments solutions for feature phones
CIIE.CO, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have come together to launch a Grand Challenge to bring innovators from around the world to submit ideas and solutions that can enable feature phone users in India to transact easily and securely.
These entrepreneurs reform education with an after-school programme
Women entrepreneurs Ruchi Jhawar and Anju Modi offer innovative education beyond the confines of a classroom with their startup Cogitus. The duo helps students improve their creativity and higher order thinking skills at centres across the country.
How Pearson aims to capture the Indian market with PTE Academic
It has been 10 years since Pearson launched PTE Academic, its language proficiency exam, in India. Freya Thomas, SVP, English Assessment and PTE Academic, talks about the company’s journey and what it aims to achieve in the coming years.
Hello peace and calm, bye-bye stress and anxiety with Insight Timer
If stress and tension are getting you down, it’s time to put yourself on the happiness track. We review mindfulness app Insight Timer, which offers the largest free library of guided meditations with more than 24,000 titles.
This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours a day
Bengaluru-based online sleep solutions company Wakefit.co has come up with a unique opportunity, called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, for interested candidates, who are ready to demonstrate their sleeping skills for nine hours every night, for 100 days.
How a 19-year-old is employing prisoners to upcycle temple waste
Akash Singh's social impact startup Energinee Innovations aims to solve two problems. The UP-based team is helping temples recycle waste and enabling prisoners to get a livelihood.
Ambrane's growth to a Rs 103 Cr turnover brand
Ambrane manufactures and sells mobile accessories and audio products across India and internationally exports to Dubai and Sweden. Its wide range includes speakers, chargers, and rugged cables, apart from power banks. The company's main agenda is to balance the fast-changing needs of the Indian consumer with product innovations and designs.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0