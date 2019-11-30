How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity at its silent stations (and other stories of the day)

One of India's top online retailer, Amazon India, has been setting up ‘silent stations’ across Mumbai since 2017, where all the operations and package deliveries are handled by individuals with hearing and speech impairments. Read more on how Amazon India provided opportunities to more than 650 individuals with speech and hearing impairments across its fulfilment network.





CIIE.CO, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have come together to launch a Grand Challenge to bring innovators from around the world to submit ideas and solutions that can enable feature phone users in India to transact easily and securely.





Ruchi (left), Anju (right)

Women entrepreneurs Ruchi Jhawar and Anju Modi offer innovative education beyond the confines of a classroom with their startup Cogitus. The duo helps students improve their creativity and higher order thinking skills at centres across the country.





It has been 10 years since Pearson launched PTE Academic, its language proficiency exam, in India. Freya Thomas, SVP, English Assessment and PTE Academic, talks about the company’s journey and what it aims to achieve in the coming years.





If stress and tension are getting you down, it’s time to put yourself on the happiness track. We review mindfulness app Insight Timer, which offers the largest free library of guided meditations with more than 24,000 titles.





Source: Wakefit.Co

Bengaluru-based online sleep solutions company Wakefit.co has come up with a unique opportunity, called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, for interested candidates, who are ready to demonstrate their sleeping skills for nine hours every night, for 100 days.





19-year-old Akash Singh

Akash Singh's social impact startup Energinee Innovations aims to solve two problems. The UP-based team is helping temples recycle waste and enabling prisoners to get a livelihood.





Ashok Rajpal, Founder and Managing Director, Ambrane

Ambrane manufactures and sells mobile accessories and audio products across India and internationally exports to Dubai and Sweden. Its wide range includes speakers, chargers, and rugged cables, apart from power banks. The company's main agenda is to balance the fast-changing needs of the Indian consumer with product innovations and designs.





