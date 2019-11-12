Amazon launches Project Zero in India designed to eliminate counterfeit products

Global ecommerce major Amazon has announced the launch of its Project Zero initiative in India, a programme to eliminate counterfeit products.





Launched earlier this year in the US, Europe – the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Japan, Project Zero is a programme which ensures that customers always receive authentic products when shopping on Amazon.





A blog post on Amazon said, “We take feedback seriously and through Project Zero, we are introducing additional proactive mechanisms and powerful tools to identify, block, and remove counterfeits.”





According to Amazon, over 7,000 brands have already enrolled in Project Zero across the US, Europe, and Japan, and several Indian brands participated in a pilot to help it test the experience in the country.





“With this launch, we’re excited to see many more brands in India, from small and emerging entrepreneurs to large multi-national brands, partner with us to drive counterfeits to zero and deliver a great shopping experience for our customers,” the blog post said.

Project Zero combines Amazon’s advanced technology and innovation with the sophisticated knowledge that brands have of their own intellectual property, and how best to detect counterfeits of their products. It does so through three tools.





Amazon’s automated protections proactively and continuously scan more than five billion daily product listing updates globally to look for suspicious listings. These automated protections are powered by Amazon’s machine learning and are continuously fed new information, to get better in preventing and blocking potential counterfeit listings.





Project Zero also allows brands to directly remove listings from the Amazon marketplace. These removals also feed into its automated protections, where it can catch potential counterfeit listings proactively in the future.





Besides, product serialisation enables a unique code that brands can apply within their manufacturing and packaging process. It allows Amazon to individually scan and confirm the authenticity of every single purchase of a brand’s enrolled products through its marketplace.





“Project Zero is a fantastic initiative by Amazon. The tool has brought relief to brand owners and works in a seamless manner. We appreciate Amazon for initiating proactive brand protection programmes, a step in the right direction. We feel confident our brand and customers are protected,” Hindustan Unilever said in a statement.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







