In today's content-saturated world, where written content is losing its appeal, integrating graphic content is one of the most innovative approaches for making online content better and more attention-capturing. And a major trend in today’s multimedia platform is motion graphics, which has helped up the game of presenting information creatively.





Motion graphics is the convergence of animated pictures, text, graphics, and audio to convey stories in multimedia projects. A motion graphic artist communicates stories using video and animation by creating an illusion of motion of images. They are the creative heads who are responsible for conceptualisation, storyboarding, animating, and editing.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings for motion graphic artists.









Motion Graphic Designer

Absentia Virtual Reality

Experience needed: 3+ years





Absentia is on the lookout for a versatile motion graphic designer who can produce unique creatives for its social media campaigns. The candidate has to translate ideas into visually engaging creatives. They should have extraordinary skills in Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and Premium Pro. Prior knowledge of design principles and experience with social media campaigns would be an added advantage.





Motion Graphic Artist

Hyva IT Solutions Private Limited

Experience needed: 1-4 years





A good sense of timing and visual awareness is the prime criterion the company would base the candidate upon. The responsibilities of the selected candidate would be to design and create enticing motion graphics for video deliverables. They should visualise the text and express it in animation. The skills expected of the motion graphic artist is music sense, colour correction, and mid-level Adobe After Effects.





2D animator/Motion Graphic Artist

Byju's

Experience needed: 1-5 years





The company is looking for an artistic candidate with an exceptional ability to work in a range of styles to join its design team. Creating animation and accurately following storyboard and design reference would comprise its primary work. The motion graphic artist must be capable of identifying and rectifying shortcomings in the design practices. Experience with Adobe After Effects, ToonBoom, Adobe Animator, and Photoshop Timeline Animation would prove essential for the candidature.





Motion Graphic Designer

Webenza India

Experience needed: 3+ years





At Webenza India, a motion graphic designer is expected to clearly prepare the design plan, concept, and layout for each motion graphics project. Editing raw video footage and adding elements to enhance the visuals is a part of the job. The candidate must have proficiency in Illustrator, Premium Pro, and Adobe Photoshop.





Motion Graphic Designer

Gameberry Labs

Experience needed: 3+ years





Gameberry is on the lookout for an experienced motion graphic designer who will be responsible for creating promotional videos for its online campaign. The selected candidate’s day will revolve around creating engaging animations across different media and supporting the design team with photo editing and icon design. They will also assist in selecting the appropriate audio, graphics, and animation styles. A detail-oriented individual with an aesthetic judgement would be the company’s first choice for the job.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







